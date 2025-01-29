Heavily discounted, the affordable Pixel 7a is a true bargain waiting to be snatched up
If you're looking for a capable phone at a reasonable budget-friendly price, then don't wait and snag the Pixel 7a while it's still discounted at Walmart. Right now, a third-party seller there is offering a generous $179 discount, allowing you to grab this affordable phone for only $319.98. That's quite the deal, considering one usually goes for about $500.
Granted, the Pixel 7a, released in 2023, is no spring chicken, and you might be wondering whether it's still worth going for. But we will tell you this: it definitely is at its current discounted price.
Rocking a Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, this handsome fella offers fast performance and can handle most tasks without any issues. In addition, as a proper Pixel phone, it takes gorgeous photos full of detail thanks to its capable 64 MP main camera and Google's software magic. Given its affordable price right now, we believe that this bad boy may be the best camera smartphone in the budget segment at the moment.
All in all, the Pixel 7a may be advancing in age, but it still offers great value. Furthermore, it's unmissable at its current price and is a great choice for someone on a budget. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the offer button in this article and get one at a hefty discount now while the offer lasts!
What's more, it delivers great battery life. Its relatively small — by today's standards — 4,385 mAh power cell provides enough power to get you through the day without needing a top-up. It also supports 7.5W wireless charging, which is a rare sight on budget phones.
