Heavily discounted, the affordable Pixel 7a is a true bargain waiting to be snatched up

Pixel 7a: Save $179 at Walmart! $319 98 $499 $179 off (36%) Get the affordable Pixel 7a at a sweet $179 discount at Walmart and score a capable phone for just $319.98. This bad boy offers speedy performance thanks to its Tensor G2 chipset. What's more, it takes beautiful photos. Act fast and save while the offer lasts! Buy at Walmart Pixel 7a: Save $162 on Amazon! $162 off (33%) Alternatively, you can nab a brand-new Pixel 7a on Amazon, where this bad boy is discounted by $162. Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7a

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Pixel 7a

If you're looking for a capable phone at a reasonable budget-friendly price, then don't wait and snag the Pixel 7a while it's still discounted at Walmart. Right now, a third-party seller there is offering a generous $179 discount, allowing you to grab this affordable phone for only $319.98. That's quite the deal, considering one usually goes for about $500.Granted, the, released in 2023, is no spring chicken, and you might be wondering whether it's still worth going for. But we will tell you this: it definitely is at its current discounted price.Rocking a Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, this handsome fella offers fast performance and can handle most tasks without any issues. In addition, as a proper Pixel phone, it takes gorgeous photos full of detail thanks to its capable 64 MP main camera and Google's software magic. Given its affordable price right now, we believe that this bad boy may be the best camera smartphone in the budget segment at the moment.What's more, it delivers great battery life. Its relatively small — by today's standards — 4,385 mAh power cell provides enough power to get you through the day without needing a top-up. It also supports 7.5W wireless charging, which is a rare sight on budget phones All in all, themay be advancing in age, but it still offers great value. Furthermore, it's unmissable at its current price and is a great choice for someone on a budget. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the offer button in this article and get one at a hefty discount now while the offer lasts!