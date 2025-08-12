Larger-sized Garmin Fenix 8 receives a sweet discount on Amazon

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Fenix 8 is Garmin's current flagship smartwatch and one of the best multisport watches money can buy right now. The problem is, you'd have to splurge quite a bit of cash to rock this premium timepiece on your wrist.

Fortunately, Amazon currently has a sweet deal on the 51mm model, allowing you to get one at a cheaper price. The retailer has slashed $155 off, which means you can score a unit for just under $1,046. Not too shabby, considering this version usually goes for about $1,200.

Garmin Fenix 8, 51mm: Save $155!

$155 off (13%)
Amazon is offering a $155 discount on the 51mm Garmin Fenix 8. The watch is loaded with features, boasts an AMOLED touchscreen display, and delivers up to a whopping 29 days of battery life per charge. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Sure, the 51mm Garmin Fenix 8 is far from affordable even at its current price on Amazon, so we'll completely understand if you're on the fence about whether it's worth spending that much cash on a smartwatch.

Well, we believe the watch is worth getting, especially if you're an athlete who needs an extremely durable smartwatch that supports metrics like energy monitoring, recovery time, and training readiness. There's also a built-in LED flashlight on board, as well as a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display that makes navigation through the menus fast and easy.

The biggest highlight, though, is undoubtedly the incredible battery life of up to 29 days on a single charge. You'll surely forget the last time you charged your smartwatch with such phenomenal battery performance.

And yet, we think that the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are the better choices for most people. Not to mention that they are both heavily discounted on Amazon right now. The former is selling for $221 off, while the latter can be yours for $149 off. And you get a plethora of features, including access to plenty of third-party apps.

So, should you get the Garmin Fenix 8 with this deal? The answer is yes if you're a serious athlete or just want to rock the best Garmin smartwatch on the market. If you're an outdoor enthusiast who can live with a smartwatch that has up to two days of battery life, then the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) or the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are probably the best options for you. But these discounts won't be available forever, so act fast and save regardless of whichever smartwatch you decide to go for.

Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
