This too-good-to-be-true deal on the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB is still live on Amazon somehow

A few weeks back, we shared an epic deal on one of the best Google flagships, the Pixel 7 Pro. In case you don’t recall, Amazon went completely bananas by slashing the price of the 512GB model in Snow by some 36%, which equates to $400 in savings. Quite amazingly, this mouth-watering deal is still live.

As one of the best Android phones, this puppy gives you plenty of value for money. Then again, this particular storage model can typically set you back some $1,099, making it a tough sell for shoppers on a budget. But at 36% off, the Pixel 7 Pro indeed makes a much more affordable option.

Granted, this isn’t the latest Google Pixel flagship phone. After all, the newer Pixel 8 Pro has been on the shelves for a couple of months already. With that being said, this bad boy ticks all the boxes and should make any Google fan more than happy.

Firstly, the Pixel 7 Pro offers splendid visuals with its 6.7-inch OLED screen. Naturally, you also get dynamic refresh rates that vary between 10Hz and 120Hz for optimized battery life and buttery-smooth performance.

To complement the phone’s gorgeous display, you get none other than the Tensor G2 chipset. This SoC is a considerable upgrade over its predecessor and doesn’t get as hot as the Tensor G1 chip. As if that’s not enough, the Pixel flagship of 2022 sports a gorgeous camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto unit.

Photos taken with this bad boy look so good that it makes one of the best camera phones. To complete the whole package in style, you get a 5,000mAh battery with 23W wired and wireless charging speeds.

Once again, keep in mind that this Pixel phone deal has been live for some time at Amazon. Frankly, there’s no way to know how much longer it’ll remain active. So, if you like what the Pixel 7 Pro puts to the table, now’s absolutely the time to score a bargain on the 512GB model.

