Gargantuan discount lands the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro at an unbeatable price for a limited time
Still haven’t found the perfect Christmas gift? Well, if you’re looking for something extravagant like a flagship-level smartphone, we might have the ideal thing to show you. Amazon-owned retailer Woot is now giving you a no-miss offer on the incredible Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage space. Unbelievably, the smartphone is currently $400 cheaper than usual.
Still, the 40% discount undoubtedly looks way more appealing than the price cut we’re seeing over at Amazon. If you agree with us, go ahead and take advantage while you can. Keep in mind that the Woot deal is set to expire in five days or earlier if supplies run out.
The phone boasts a super beautiful 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It allows you to get the best visual experience whenever you need it while optimizing battery life.
Aside from the stunning display, this bad boy also features the amazing Tensor G2 SoC, which offers a performance boost compared to what you get on the older model. Basically, you can expect this processor to handle a lot of stuff without any hiccups.
With an equally impressive camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery that can last over nine hours and a half of video streaming, the Pixel 7 Pro puts enough to the table to meet the needs of most Android users. And now that it’s as gargantuan $400 cheaper than usual, it becomes even more irresistible. So, if you’d want to touch upon Google Pixel flagship performance without splurging on the latest Pixel 8 Pro, we suggest you take advantage of Woot’s deal.
What if you prefer buying your gadgets at Amazon? Fret not! The world’s largest online retailer is also throwing a pretty awesome deal on the same smartphone with the same storage configuration. Here, you can get the incredible device at $300 off, which may not be as irresistible as a 40% markdown but is still worth your consideration.
This handset isn’t the latest flagship-grade Google Pixel phone, as you probably know. That said, the Pixel 7 Pro is still easily one of the best Android smartphones money can buy, especially at $400 off its price tag.
