Gargantuan discount lands the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro at an unbeatable price for a limited time

The Pixel 7 Pro (256GB) is down to $599.99 at Woot

Believe it or not, you can now get a flagship-grade smartphone for less than $600! If you pull the trigger on Woot's superb discount, you can snag the highly capable Pixel 7 Pro at an unbeatable price. The deal applies to the model with 256GB of storage and will remain live just five more days.