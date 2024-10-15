Save a whopping 57% on the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro with this hot deal
Forget the Pixel 9 and even the Pixel 8; the Pixel 7 Pro is the phone to go for. At this very moment, its 256GB version in Snow color is on sale at a whopping 57% discount on Amazon, cutting $573 off the phone's usual price. This lets you get your hands on a unit for less than $430 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's still up for grabs.
It's worth noting that a third-party seller is offering the discount, while Amazon is taking care of the shipping. But you'll have a 30-day refund period to return your newly bought Pixel 7 Pro in case you aren't happy with your purchase. Nonetheless, this is an unmissable offer, as it lets you save big on an ex-flagship Google phone that packs a punch even to this day.
Rocking an AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, our friend can handle most tasks and games with ease. Additionally, it's an awesome camera phone, as it takes gorgeous pictures thanks to Google's famous image processing magic and its 50 MP main camera and 10.8 MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, it can record videos in 4K at 60 fps.
All in all, the Pixel 7 Pro is still great value for money and is an absolute bargain at 57% off on Amazon. So, don't waste time and save on one now while the offer is still up for grabs!
The phone has a lot to offer in the battery department as well. Its 5,000mAh power cell has enough juice to last you the whole day without recharging. And when it's finally time for a top-up, it takes an hour and 37 minutes to fully recharge if you're using a 23W charger.
