Google appears to have leaked the first detail about the Pixel 7a

The dust has barely settled on the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 7 is yet to hit the shelves, but the first rumor pertaining to Google's 2023 midranger, which we assume will be called the Pixel 7a, is already here.





The report largely revolves around the Bluetooth LE Audio standard which promises better audio quality, improved power efficiency, and to let one source device broadcast audio to multiple devices. Google's latest operating system version Android 13 does support Bluetooth LE Audio.





To take advantage of the new tech, both your phone and earbuds need to support it, and even though some of the best earbuds of 2022 support newer codecs like Qualcomm’s aptX HD , it's of no use unless your phone can also handle it.





9to5Google reports that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the unannounced Pixel 7a, might support Bluetooth LE Audio. Comments posted by Google employees on code collaboration platform Gerrit suggest that the p22/p23a, assumed to be the fall 2022 Pixel phones, the Pixel 7 and Pro, and 2023 A-series handset, the Pixel 7a, will include Bluetooth LE Audio settings.









Since the code for these devices is not available, it's hard to say how they 'will enhance Android 13’s Bluetooth LE Audio support' so for now, we can expect higher quality or higher bandwidth options than what is offered by Android 13 by default.





In short, the Pixel 7 range and the Pixel 7a will likely have higher quality audio on supported Bluetooth LE Audio devices compared to the Pixel 6. 9to5Google theorizes that the support might depend on the second generation Tensor chip.







Since the standard is relatively new, most users, except for sound buffs, might not care about it. Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Bluetooth LE Audio ready but the support will be enabled later this year.



