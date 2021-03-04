Qualcomm ups the perfect wireless audio ante with Snapdragon Sound









The company teased its cross-device audio initiative with the launch of its Snapdragon 888 chipset and said that we will be able to experience it this year. Sure enough, the first phone makers to adopt it, like Xiaomi, are already at the top of the phone audio pile over at DxOMark , boding well for the future of the Snapdragon Sound platform. Needless to say, a bunch of prerequisites need to be met before Qualcomm puts the Snapdragon Sound stamp on a device's packaging:





Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series mobile platforms

Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 mobile connectivity system

Qualcomm QCC514x, QCC515x and QCC3056 series Bluetooth Audio SoCs

Qualcomm Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology

Qualcomm aptX Adaptive 24-bit 96kHz and 89ms latency

Qualcomm aptX Voice super wideband voice

Qualcomm Aqsti audio codec and smart speaker amplifier WCD938x and WSA883x

Qualcomm Audio and Voice Communication Suite





Curiously enough, these components are only present in their entirety in Qualcomm's flagship 8-series processors like Snapdragon 888, which explains why the top phone in terms of audio quality over at DxO is the Asus ROG Phone 5 - a device that hasn't even been announced yet, and still its Snapdragon Audio optimizations earned it top dog audio status. According to James Chapman, vice president and general manager, Voice, Music and Wearables, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd:









What does this all mean? Well, you heard the man, stereo latency or crackling while listening with true wireless buds should be a thing of the past, and Snapdragon Sound supports ultra high-res, 24-bit 96kHz audio. The "crystal-clear voice quality" is something that caught our attention in particular, as, in this day and age of teleworking and Zoom meetings, clean audio seems more important than ever.





We can't wait to take Qualcomm's promises for a spin when the respective phones and buds are sent to us for testing. If you want to test for yourself, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound playlist is now available over at Amazon Music HD





Qualcomm just took to the airwaves to detail Snapdragon Sound, a holistic platform across an universe of devices to bring the best possible audio to your ears. We are talking phones, true wireless buds, wearables, laptops, game controllers, and even cars or virtual reality gear equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound platform.