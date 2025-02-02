Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use

"The phone is literally a bomb at this point," commented a member of the social media platform







Pixel 6a owner Pixel 6a 's frame. What you can't see is the reason why this is happening. Inside this phone, the battery has been swelling which is something that does occur often. The only thing that one can do in this situation is to replace the battery and have the display reset. And this should be done by a legitimate repair shop that fixes smartphones. Do not try to remove the battery yourself.

owner shared several photos of his device on social media and you don't have to be a phone technician to spot a major problem. The screen is detaching from the's frame. What you can't see is the reason why this is happening. Inside this phone, the battery has been swelling which is something that does occur often. The only thing that one can do in this situation is to replace the battery and have the display reset. And this should be done by a legitimate repair shop that fixes smartphones. Do not try to remove the battery yourself.









The device owner said that he took care of the phone, never dropped the device, and didn't use a case that could put pressure on the screen. A repairman at a local repair shop said that the problem was that the glue holding the screen in place was coming loose. Not mentioning the swollen battery inside could have been a deadly mistake since a swollen battery, which seems to be the proper diagnosis, can explode if there is pressure placed on it. If you look at one of the photos shared by the owner of this phone, it appears that he thought it would be wise to use rubber bands to keep the screen in place. This is actually a rather frightening photo because of what is really happening inside the phone.

You might want to call Google support and seek a free replacement for your bloated Pixel 6a







A smartphone typically doesn't have much room inside its body. With the battery swelling, the cell takes up more room than the amount set aside for it which puts pressure on other parts such as the display. By using the rubber bands to try and keep things in place, pressure is being applied to the battery which could result in the release of deadly chemicals. Putting the rubber bands on the phone makes it more likely that the phone will explode. Additionally, using the phone or charging it with the battery swollen could lead the phone to overheat which could cause a fire or explosion.









The Pixel 6a owner has already received a wrong diagnosis from his local repair shop and he has put himself in danger by keeping his phone together using rubber bands. If you notice the display on your phone pushing its way off the frame, or detect swelling near the area where the battery is located, turn off the handset immediately. If you don't want to spend the bucks to have it professionally repaired by an experienced technician, you can try a Hail Mary pass like one Reddit subscriber did.

Pixel 6a , he called Google Support. Pixel 6a while also sending him a box so that he could ship Google his damaged Pixel 6a with the bloated battery. He also had a warning to the Pixel 6a owner who shared his photographs on social media. "As others have already stated, the phone is literally a bomb at this point. I'd recommend to stop charging/using it and definitely take those rubber bands off." Faced with the same exact issue on his, he called Google Support. Google shipped him a replacementwhile also sending him a box so that he could ship Google his damagedwith the bloated battery. He also had a warning to theowner who shared his photographs on social media. "As others have already stated, the phone is literally a bomb at this point. I'd recommend to stop charging/using it and definitely take those rubber bands off."



