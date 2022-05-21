Official Pixel 6a unboxing video shows off the new under-display fingerprint scanner for the phone

Even though the mid-sized Pixel 6a won't be released until July 28th (pre-orders will start on July 21st) an official unboxing video has been discovered on Reddit and was posted by Google Retail Training France. The video has since been removed from the social media site although we were able to find it on Streamable.com . The most scrutinized part of the video (which has been analyzed in detail as if it were footage from the Zapruder film) is when the under-display fingerprint scanner is employed.











With the June Pixel Quarterly Feature Drop due on Monday the Sixth, rumors have died down about Google dropping the big one for the Pixel 6 Pro. By "the big one," we mean Face unlock which would allow Pixel 6 Pro users to unlock their devices without grappling with the under-display fingerprint sensor. Even if Face unlock doesn't surface during the next feature drop, those testing Android 13 beta 2 are reporting big improvements when it comes to the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6 line

The video shows off the Sage and Charcoal colors of the Pixel 6a, and there will also be a third color, Chalk. The phone sports a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display will refresh at 60Hz (60 times per second). It is equipped with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The same Google Tensor chipset used on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be under the hood of the Pixel 6a.





Google brings back a 12.2MP camera sensor for the rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture. An 8MP camera sensor drives the front-facing selfie punch-hole, and the battery (Minimum 4306 mAh) will deliver up to 24 hours of usage. With the extreme battery saver, you can shut down certain apps from running in the background which will provide users with as much as 72 hours of battery life.





The Pixel 6a is priced starting at $449 or $18.71 per month for 24 months.





