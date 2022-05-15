Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2

Here's some great news for Google Pixel 6 series users. According to a Reddit subscriber who installed the recently released Android 13 beta 2 update on his new Pixel, the update "massively" improved the under-display fingerprint scanner on his handset. Now here's the thing; this guy was not one of those who were constantly complaining about the slow biometric reader or having to try multiple times to get his fingerprint read (which often sends the device owner to the Lock Screen to sign in using a PIN).





Using the Reddit handle "just_lurking_through," this guy wrote, "I was never one to complain too much about the fingerprint scanner but with this last update, there's a night and day difference with the speed and reliability. I say this as someone who was never checking for improvements in the fingerprint scanner, I just immediately noticed it." Yes, this sounds good for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users.





But, and this is a big but, he still wouldn't recommend that those with one of the Pixel 6 series phones install the Android 13 beta. There are just too many bugs in the beta he notes, and as we say all of the time, if you are using your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro as your go-to phone (your "daily driver" in enthusiast lingo), you could have a problem if a feature you count on every day has been temporarily disabled due to the beta.





Besides the software bugs, a phone's battery life is usually reduced when a beta version of Android is being tested (same with iOS), and unless you don't mind carrying around a power bank 24/7, you might not want to install the Android 13 beta.







This might mean that you'll have to wait until August or September to see an improvement in your Pixel's fingerprint scanner.



Time to pick up the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro







Word of this improvement to the Pixel 6 series fingerprint scanner comes following confirmation from Google's senior vice president of devices and services Rick Osterloh that the mid-sized Pixel 6a will use a different under-display fingerprint sensor than the one found on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.



