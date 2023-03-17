Pixel 6 series users worried about the Exynos vulnerability can get the March security patch now

You might have read that Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 devices are vulnerable to an attack that requires only the phone number of the targeted device in order to get access to incoming and outgoing data such as cell calls, cell data, and text messages. The scary thing is that the phone can be compromised without the owner of the device ever knowing. The Pixel March security update will patch this vulnerability which is great for all models except the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.





The March update for eligible Pixel models was supposed to be disseminated on March 6th. Instead, it was pushed out on March 13th except for the Pixel 6 line which has to wait until March 20th. So for the next few days, those with a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro are told by Google that they should turn off Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) and Wi-Fi calling if they can. But there is another way to get protected now.





As a member of the Android 13 QPR Beta program, I installed the first Beta update a few days ago and it comes with the March security patch. Once you install the QPR3 Beta 1 update, you can not return to the stable public version of Android until June 5th which is when the June Feature Drop is expected to be released. At that time, you will have an option allowing you to exit the QPR3 Beta program without having to wipe your phone. If you try to exit the QPR3 Beta program early, you will be forced to wipe the data from your phone.











While joining the QPR3 Beta program locks you in for three months, keep in mind that while unstable, it is nothing close to the early Beta releases from a new Android build. And you will get the new features from the March Feature Drop as well as any bug fixes and early access to some new features as well.





Settings > System > System update and install the Beta. You will now have the March Security Patch. If you want to join the Android 13 QPR3 Beta, go to google.com/android/beta or tap on this link . Press the button that says View your eligible devices and under a picture of your Pixel model you will see the words that say Opt In. Press on it and continue to follow the directions. After a few minutes, go toand install the Beta. You will now have the March Security Patch.



