Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Gemini Live feature on Galaxy S25, Pixel 9 lines is now available on the Pixel 6 and older models

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Google Google Pixel
An Android phone is ready to chat with Gemini Live about an undisclosed topic.
A feature that launched this past January for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 lines and the Pixel 9 series is now rolling out to Pixel 6 and newer models. Gemini's "Talk Live about this" can allow you to ask Gemini questions about images, files, and YouTube videos. This is available even to those using the free Gemini app which is available from the Google Play Store. Gemini Live allows you to have a natural conversation with the Gemini app.

To have the Gemini "Talk Live about this" button appear on your phone, open the Gemini app and press the "+" button on the left side of the prompt (or text field if you want to call it that). You have options to choose from including camera, Gallery, Files, and Drive.

From the camera, take a photo and when you hit the small preview button, you'll a small chip that says "Attach" with a checkmark in light blue. Press on it and your photo will be entered on the prompt on the Gemini app. Above it is a chip that says "Talk Live about this" and you'll get live AI analysis about your photo.

Using Talk Live about this on the Pixel 6 Pro, | Image credit-PhoneArena - Gemini Live feature on Galaxy S25, Pixel 9 lines is now available on the Pixel 6 and older models
Using Talk Live about this on the Pixel 6 Pro, | Image credit-PhoneArena

You can also get live AI analysis about an image in your photo gallery. Again, from the Gemini app, press the "+" button, tap Gallery, and tap on the image you want Gemini to discuss. Tap the "Talk Live about this" chip and let Gemini do its thing.

You can repeat the same thing for the other options including your Files and documents from your Google Drive app. Formats that are supported feature TXT, DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, and HWP. To use this feature for a YouTube video, Google says, "For any YouTube video up to 2 hours long, you can ask Gemini Live about anything that’s mentioned in the captions of the video." From the YouTube video, tap on the "share" chip and then click on copy link. Paste the link into the prompt on the Gemini app.

Using the&amp;nbsp;Talk Live about this feature, Gemini can answer queries about a video you&#039;re watching on YouTube. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Gemini Live feature on Galaxy S25, Pixel 9 lines is now available on the Pixel 6 and older models
Using the Talk Live about this feature, Gemini can answer queries about a video you're watching on YouTube. | Image credit-PhoneArena

I was able to use this feature on my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest version of the Android 16 beta but as long as you have a Pixel 6 and older model (including the Pixel 6a) all of this is now available to you thanks to the Pixel March Feature Drop. Also, please note that the example used for the images weren't meant as a political statement and may not be what this writer thinks. It was just selected as an example of how this feature works.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff

Latest News

I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
Don’t count on Apple to rescue TikTok from a U.S. ban, says report
Don’t count on Apple to rescue TikTok from a U.S. ban, says report
Don't let those iPhone 17 Pro renders showing the rear camera bar scare you. Here's why
Don't let those iPhone 17 Pro renders showing the rear camera bar scare you. Here's why
Top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ (2024) gets a hefty discount, making it a bargain for foldable fans
Top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ (2024) gets a hefty discount, making it a bargain for foldable fans
Apple’s iOS 18.5 beta update is pretty barebones, but more important than it seems
Apple’s iOS 18.5 beta update is pretty barebones, but more important than it seems
iPhone pricing pressure may finally revive Apple’s most interesting subscription idea
iPhone pricing pressure may finally revive Apple’s most interesting subscription idea
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless