Gemini Live feature on Galaxy S25, Pixel 9 lines is now available on the Pixel 6 and older models
A feature that launched this past January for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 lines and the Pixel 9 series is now rolling out to Pixel 6 and newer models. Gemini's "Talk Live about this" can allow you to ask Gemini questions about images, files, and YouTube videos. This is available even to those using the free Gemini app which is available from the Google Play Store. Gemini Live allows you to have a natural conversation with the Gemini app.
To have the Gemini "Talk Live about this" button appear on your phone, open the Gemini app and press the "+" button on the left side of the prompt (or text field if you want to call it that). You have options to choose from including camera, Gallery, Files, and Drive.
From the camera, take a photo and when you hit the small preview button, you'll a small chip that says "Attach" with a checkmark in light blue. Press on it and your photo will be entered on the prompt on the Gemini app. Above it is a chip that says "Talk Live about this" and you'll get live AI analysis about your photo.
Using Talk Live about this on the Pixel 6 Pro, | Image credit-PhoneArena
You can also get live AI analysis about an image in your photo gallery. Again, from the Gemini app, press the "+" button, tap Gallery, and tap on the image you want Gemini to discuss. Tap the "Talk Live about this" chip and let Gemini do its thing.
You can repeat the same thing for the other options including your Files and documents from your Google Drive app. Formats that are supported feature TXT, DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, and HWP. To use this feature for a YouTube video, Google says, "For any YouTube video up to 2 hours long, you can ask Gemini Live about anything that’s mentioned in the captions of the video." From the YouTube video, tap on the "share" chip and then click on copy link. Paste the link into the prompt on the Gemini app.
Using the Talk Live about this feature, Gemini can answer queries about a video you're watching on YouTube. | Image credit-PhoneArena
I was able to use this feature on my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest version of the Android 16 beta but as long as you have a Pixel 6 and older model (including the Pixel 6a) all of this is now available to you thanks to the Pixel March Feature Drop. Also, please note that the example used for the images weren't meant as a political statement and may not be what this writer thinks. It was just selected as an example of how this feature works.
