Android Google 5G

Man orders 5G Pixel 6, receives free "upgrade" to Pixel 6 Pro

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Man orders 5G Pixel 6, receives free "upgrade" to Pixel 6 Pro
According to a Reddit subscriber, he received a box today that was supposed to contain the Pixel 6 he ordered via a trade-in. Besides the handset, he was supposed to receive a pre-paid mailer to send back the unit being traded. He received a box that he described as being "trashed." Inside, he was surprised to find two smaller boxes with one for the Pixel 6 and the other for the Pixel 6 Pro.

The box for the Pixel 6 was torn open with nothing inside the box. The Pixel 6 Pro, which this person did not order, was closed and had all of its contents inside. And the mailer for the trade was not included. The lucky SOB who essentially got a free upgrade from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 6 Pro wants to keep things on the up-and-up and said so on Reddit.

"Obviously I'd be happy to upgrade to the Pro, but would I be able to make warranty claims?," he wrote. "Would anyone besides Google be getting screwed if I keep it? On the other hand, if I bring this to Google's attention, do you think they'll make me send it back without first sending a replacement, given the shortage going on?"

Google Pixel 6

$599
Google Pixel 6 Pro

$899
The million dollar question, "why on earth would someone steal a Pixel 6 and replace it with a Pixel 6 pro???" Not so sure that we can provide a good answer for that since we try not to share the mindset of thieves.

After speaking with Google's support team via chat, a case was opened and Google even told him that he can set up the Pixel 6 Pro he accidentally received. We can hear what most of you are thinking: "Why doesn't something like this ever happen to me?"

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$599 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
  Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, not expandable
  Battery 4614 mAh
  OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
Review
9.0
$899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $524off $475 Special BestBuy
  Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, not expandable
  Battery 5003 mAh
  OS Android 12

