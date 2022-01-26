Pixel 6/Pro and Pixel 5a 5G getting Netflix HDR10 and HD support

Pixel 6/Pro and Pixel 5a 5G getting Netflix HDR10 and HD support0
Netflix adds new Android phones on the list of supported devices all the time, even though that usually happens a few months after they’ve been released on the market. That being said, the most recent devices to receive Netflix HDR10 and HD support are the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 5a 5G.
If you plan to watch Netflix using a mobile data connection, you’ll need a steady internet connection speed of 25Mbps or higher. Also, make sure to set the streaming quality to High. In case you’re wondering, here is how much data Netflix uses per hour:
- Low: Basic video quality, up to 0.3 GB
- Medium: Standard video quality, up to 0.7 GB
- High: Best video quality:
- Standard definition: up to1 GB
- High definition: up to 3 GB
- Ultra high definition (4K): up to 7 GB
Typically, US carriers will throttle video to 480p, but if you have an unlimited plan, you shouldn’t have any issues streaming Netflix in HDR10 format.