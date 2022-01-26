Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Android Apps Google

Pixel 6/Pro and Pixel 5a 5G getting Netflix HDR10 and HD support

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Pixel 6/Pro and Pixel 5a 5G getting Netflix HDR10 and HD support
If you didn’t know, Netflix supports two HDR streaming formats, Dolby Vision and HDR10. To watch Netflix in these formats you need a specific plan that supports streaming in Ultra HD, as well as a streaming device the supports either Dolby Vision or HDR.

Netflix adds new Android phones on the list of supported devices all the time, even though that usually happens a few months after they’ve been released on the market. That being said, the most recent devices to receive Netflix HDR10 and HD support are the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 5a 5G.

All three Pixel smartphones hit the shelves last year and they’re now compatible with Netflix’s highest streaming quality. Just make sure to have the latest Netflix firmware for either of these two formats to work properly.

If you plan to watch Netflix using a mobile data connection, you’ll need a steady internet connection speed of 25Mbps or higher. Also, make sure to set the streaming quality to High. In case you’re wondering, here is how much data Netflix uses per hour:

  1. Low: Basic video quality, up to 0.3 GB
  2. Medium: Standard video quality, up to 0.7 GB
  3. High: Best video quality:
  • Standard definition: up to1 GB
  • High definition: up to 3 GB
  • Ultra high definition (4K): up to 7 GB

Typically, US carriers will throttle video to 480p, but if you have an unlimited plan, you shouldn’t have any issues streaming Netflix in HDR10 format.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
8%off $549 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.7
$899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $524off $475 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 5a specs
Google Pixel 5a specs
Review
8.9
Deal Special Amazon $420 eBay $480 Newegg
  • Display 6.3 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4680 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

One UI 4.1 interface in development for 5G Galaxy S22 series
by Alan Friedman,  0
One UI 4.1 interface in development for 5G Galaxy S22 series
Here's another cool Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deal to make you forget about the S22
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Here's another cool Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deal to make you forget about the S22
See Lenovo's new out-of-this-world gaming phones: the Legion Phone 3 Elite and Pro
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
See Lenovo's new out-of-this-world gaming phones: the Legion Phone 3 Elite and Pro
2022 Android Yo-yo effect: OnePlus 10 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro worse than 2021 flagship equivalents?
by Martin Filipov,  5
2022 Android Yo-yo effect: OnePlus 10 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro worse than 2021 flagship equivalents?
Google Drive is restricting users’ files by mistake, Google AI strikes again
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Google Drive is restricting users’ files by mistake, Google AI strikes again
Gmail, VPN apps stop working on Samsung phones running Microsoft Intune
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Gmail, VPN apps stop working on Samsung phones running Microsoft Intune
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless