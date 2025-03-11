Members-only articles read this month:/
The Pixel 4a might be left for dead by Google, but this is what owners are doing to keep their phones alive
The start of 2025 brought along many things and among others – really bad news for Pixel 4a owners. A software update caused wicked battery problems, rendering the handset unusable, and now, the Pixel 4a is being recalled in Australia over an alleged fire hazard.
The good news is that… well, there isn't great news per se, but some users are finding workarounds to keep their beloved Pixel 4a phones alive and kicking.
As I mentioned above, it started in the first days of January. The veteran mid-ranger received Android 13 and then, out of the blue, Google offered free battery replacements for the Pixel 4a: apparently, the software update caused some showstopper issues with the phone's battery.
Nothing like a reduced battery capacity and crippled charging performance after getting a software update, right? Any Apple users out there that can relate?
Really mad. The "Pixel 4a", "battery" and "Android 13" keywords return quite the heated number of discussions on Reddit – many of which I simply can't repost here, because the four-letter fury is unleashed in a big way.
Either way, people were baffled and angry:
Some Pixel 4a users got their devices rendered nearly unusable and rightly so felt misled, as a software update should (in theory) bring along improvements rather than what they describe as forced obsolescence.
Naturally, people started discussing suing Google because of the battery fiasco.
Nobody wants this to happen to them.
People are right to be furious, nobody likes post factum announcements. My two cents is that the free battery replacement was not enough, although it's still something. Probably the best thing for Google to do was to offer some serious discounts on the Pixel 8a, for example. The Big G certainly can afford to pay for the difference – it's not like there are billions of people who still use the Pixel 4a in 2025.
Right now, many users will be tempted to ditch Google for good and head to other brands. Google is in the top five largest American companies by market capitalization, so giving a – say, 40% off the Pixel 8a – wouldn't cause major financial troubles, right?
The update that severely impacted the Pixel 4a's battery life reduced its usable charge by 44%. As reported, Google lowered the maximum charge voltage from 4.45 V to 3.95 V, effectively capping the battery at just 56% of its original capacity. This change forces the phone to shut down sooner, as lithium-ion batteries operate within specific voltage ranges.
In addition to the drastic reduction in battery life, the update also slowed down charging speeds, cutting the maximum charging current in half, which means longer wait times to reach full charge.
Additionally, users can no longer enable battery percentage in the status bar through settings, and those who had it enabled before the update are now seeing inaccurate readings.
Even the most zen among us can feel bothered by this.
On the Pixel 4a subreddit forum, the user Snoo_17708 is sharing their experience and… an Android 14 installation on the Pixel 4a via the open-source Android project PixelBuilds.
This is simply what the author shares for their Pixel 4a: "No more battery drain!", they say.
People want to know if there are any issues with bank apps or any certification whatsoever, to which the author says: "So far, so good" and reports no issues – "It feels just like the stock ROM".
Fellow redditors say they have "too many doubts" about replacing the battery (they don't have tools, nor they trust local repair shops, because they "are not experts with Pixels, and they have never seen a Google phone"). So for them, it comes to either living with a powerbank or trying a custom ROM.
What's more, the battery is allegedly "just as good as stock ROM before the disastrous update", they say.
This is the time and place for me to tell you that I'm not giving advice whether to slam a custom ROM on your phone, or not: you have to decide for yourself. But first, do a lot of reading. And lots of YouTube-ing.
If you don't feel like it – and you don't want to give the Pixel 4a another chance – why not pay a visit to our Best budget and affordable phones in 2025 buyer's guide?
What happened?
Image credit – PhoneArena
Some users received emails from the company informing them that the update, instead of improving battery performance, would actually reduce capacity and affect charging:
[...] For some devices ('Impacted Devices'), the software update reduces available battery capacity and impacts charging performance. [...]
– Google support, January 6, 2025
However, not all Pixel 4a devices were (are) impacted, and the Pixel 4a 5G appears to be unaffected. Users can check their eligibility on Google's support website by entering their IMEI number.
Then, people got mad
Image credit – PhoneArena
Image source – Reddit
This is borderline SCAM that made my beloved phone unusable. Until now I wanted to upgrade from 4a to upcoming 9a. Not happening after this. I hope they get sued for this.
– Recent-Somewhere-360, Reddit user, January 2025
[..] I am DEVASTATED about this I literally BRAGGED about how well the pixel held up and how it could withstand all this wear and tear. I WAS RECOMMENDING IT TO PEOPLE WHO WERE LOOKING FOR A PHONE. I am soo upset and I know this a money-grabbing scam… [...] I just don't understand why they wouldn't warn us about the update before just initiating it. Can we sue them or get compensation? Please let me know.
– oh_iforgot, Reddit user, January 2025
If you ask me, Google should have warned people way before the Android 13 update with e-mails, but also with on-device notifications, explaining the situation in detail. Preferably, these should have been multiple notifications, since we are not to be trusted with single-event notifications.
What changed with the update?
Image credit – PhoneArena
Beyond battery performance, the update has also disabled key features. The estimated charging time display is now missing, as Google's AI model was not adjusted for the reduced capacity. Adaptive Charging, which extended battery lifespan by learning user habits, has also been removed.
What are people doing now?
Image credit – PhoneArena
The author claims it's the original battery in their Pixel 4a:
Image source – Reddit
Things that are NOT allowed: