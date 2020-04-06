Monthly update gives Pixel 4 owners something they really wanted
Apr 06, 2020, 3:23 PM
You might recall that when Google released the Pixel 4 series last October, it included a new secure facial recognition feature called Face Unlock. But shockingly, Google didn't add a feature that would allow users to demand that their eyes be open for Face Unlock to work. Compare this to the Face ID facial recognition system on the iPhone where by default, the feature is set to require users to have both eyes open.
Google knew that it had blundered and said that it would push out an update to fix the issue. And last month, when Android 11 Developer Preview 2 was dropped, it included a toggle switch for Face Unlock that was labeled "Require eyes to be open." But Pixel 4 users don't have to wait until Android 11 is released in September because today's monthly Pixel security update adds this option.
To check the status of Face Unlock on your Pixel 4 device, go to Settings> Security > Face Unlock. In the section titled "Requirements for Face Unlock," you should see the toggle. Pixel 4 users report that the switch was already set to "on" when they installed the security update, but you might just want to check it out for yourself.
Meanwhile, the number of functional updates declined this month to only three for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. One will fix a "memory leak which can prevent additional BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) connections." The second functional update provides a fix for "dropped Bluetooth audio input in call in certain scenarios." The third and last update takes care of a lag that occurs sometimes when the keyboard is opened in certain apps.
