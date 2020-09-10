Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 users are complaining of swollen and bloated batteries





Some users didn't even notice that their batteries were looking pregnant because the damage was being hidden by a case. Others only knew that a problem existed because they were unable to charge wirelessly. One Pixel 4 XL user noted that he was having problems charging wirelessly and came to the conclusion that his Pixel Stand was malfunctioning. Google replaced the stand but it was to no avail. It wasn't until the user realized that his wife's Galaxy S10 charged on the Pixel Stand without a problem that he came to the conclusion that the problem was with his phone.













If you turn to Google for a device replacement instead of your carrier, you might find greater success. It appears that even if your damaged Pixel unit is out of warranty, Google is willing to send you a refurbished model. However, the company is telling customers that the replacements are a one-time thing only. In other words, if the replacement you received from Google has the same problem a year or two from now, don't count on receiving another replacement model from the company.

