Massive 30% discount goes live on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite

Crispin_Gatieza
Crispin_Gatieza
Arena Master
• 3d ago

This is the supreme version of the Surface Pro line. I've been looking to upgrade my old-ish Surface Pro X for a while now but I couldn't justify a barely-there upgrade. Until now. This thing is an absolute beast and the OLED screen is even more bonkers than the one on my X, I'll never go back to LCD. But here's the kicker: any Type Cover from the Surface Pro 8 and up is 100% compatible. I'm using my Signature Series with the Slim Pen 2 from the X and it saved me a couple hundred bucks.

