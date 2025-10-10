iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Leaked images suggest that Samsung may give the Galaxy Buds 4 another redesign

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 3d ago

Really wish they'd go back to the Buds2 Pro design. The stem is meaningless.

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
RoryBreaker
RoryBreaker
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

C'mon Samsung...enough of the Apple rip off EAR TAMPON design. This still looks like garbage! BRING BACK THE BUDS2 PRO DESIGN!!!!

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
DFranch
DFranch
Arena Apprentice
• 23h ago

I don't mind the stems, I get the occasional loud popping sound when I'm mowing the lawn with them. Also, I find them a bit uncomfortable, and the app reports that the left ear never gets a good seal regardless of which tips I use. My Oneplus Buds Pro 3 fit perfect, and no pops when mowing the lawn. Even though the ANC on the OP buds isn't as good as the ANC on the Samsung buds, I always use the OP buds.


Admittedly, I haven't used my samsung buds in a while, they may have fixed the popping sound.


If Samsung can make the fit a little better, and make them easier to get in and out of the case (seriously, who had the genius idea to put them in the case backwards) I might look at getting the Buds4 Pro

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
limporgyuk
limporgyuk
Arena Apprentice
• 16h ago

Look like Airpods Pro

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 12h ago
↵limporgyuk said:

Look like Airpods Pro

I hope this isn't the final design. The stem on both my Buds3 Pro & AirPods Pro 2 have no advantage compared to the functionality of my Bud2 Pro.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T

by Johanna Romero • 1

Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul 

by Ilia Temelkov • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless