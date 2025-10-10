Home Discussions You are here Leaked images suggest that Samsung may give the Galaxy Buds 4 another redesign General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Oct 10, 2025, 5:07 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. pimpin83z Arena Legend • 3d ago ... Really wish they'd go back to the Buds2 Pro design. The stem is meaningless. Like 4 Reactions All Quote RoryBreaker Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... C'mon Samsung...enough of the Apple rip off EAR TAMPON design. This still looks like garbage! BRING BACK THE BUDS2 PRO DESIGN!!!! Like 3 Reactions All Quote DFranch Arena Apprentice • 23h ago ... I don't mind the stems, I get the occasional loud popping sound when I'm mowing the lawn with them. Also, I find them a bit uncomfortable, and the app reports that the left ear never gets a good seal regardless of which tips I use. My Oneplus Buds Pro 3 fit perfect, and no pops when mowing the lawn. Even though the ANC on the OP buds isn't as good as the ANC on the Samsung buds, I always use the OP buds. Admittedly, I haven't used my samsung buds in a while, they may have fixed the popping sound.If Samsung can make the fit a little better, and make them easier to get in and out of the case (seriously, who had the genius idea to put them in the case backwards) I might look at getting the Buds4 Pro Like Reactions All Quote limporgyuk Arena Apprentice • 16h ago ... Look like Airpods Pro Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 12h ago ↵limporgyuk said: Look like Airpods Pro ... I hope this isn't the final design. The stem on both my Buds3 Pro & AirPods Pro 2 have no advantage compared to the functionality of my Bud2 Pro. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling by Ilia Temelkov • 1h ago 1 Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise by Iskra Petrova • 4h ago 1 Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T by Johanna Romero • 6h ago 1 Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul by Ilia Temelkov • 7h ago 2 View all discussions
