Google's Tensor G5 and G6 will reportedly be a leap forward with TSMC's 3nm process

According to a new report, Google is poised to significantly enhance the performance of its Pixel phones with the upcoming Tensor G5 and G6 chips. These chips will be manufactured by TSMC, a leading semiconductor foundry, using their advanced 3nm-class process nodes. This transition marks a departure from previous generations, which were produced by Samsung and often faced criticism for their impact on battery life and overall performance.

The Tensor G5, codenamed "laguna," is expected to power the Pixel 10 series. It will be built on TSMC's N3E node, the same technology used for Apple's A18 Pro and M4 chips. This node is renowned for its efficiency and performance, promising a substantial upgrade over the Samsung 4LPE node used in the Tensor G4.

Looking further ahead, the 2026 Tensor G6, codenamed "malibu," is said to leverage TSMC's N3P node. While still a 3nm-class node, the N3P should offer notable improvements in power, performance, and area (PPA). Specifically, it allows for a 5% increase in frequency without affecting leakage, a 7% reduction in power usage at the same frequency, and a 4% decrease in area. These enhancements translate to more powerful and efficient chips, further boosting the capabilities of future Pixel devices.



This strategic shift to TSMC and the adoption of cutting-edge process nodes underscore Google's commitment to elevating its Tensor chips. Previous generations lagged behind in technology, but this move positions Google to compete more effectively with industry leaders. By leveraging TSMC's expertise and advanced nodes, Google aims to deliver a superior user experience with improved battery life, enhanced performance, and increased efficiency.

I am particularly excited to see how this change will impact the Pixel's overall user experience. The potential for improved battery life and performance is significant, addressing key concerns about previous Pixel phones. I am eager to witness how these advancements will shape the future of Pixel devices and whether they will solidify Google's Tensor chips as top contenders in the mobile processor arena. This move by Google signifies a promising step towards delivering even more powerful and efficient Pixel phones, and I am optimistic about the positive impact it will have on the Pixel lineup.
