Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The most complex image editing tool has just landed on Android

Initially only available on iPhone, Photoshop is finally making its way to Android, but there’s a catch.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps
Photoshop mobile
There’s no denying that Photoshop is one of the best images editing tools on the market, but until the beginning of 2025 it was not available on mobile. The mobile version of Photoshop debuted back in February on iOS, and today, Adobe announced it’s now available on Android.

However, unliked the iOS version, the Android app remains in beta. This version of Photoshop will begin to roll out today and is available for free on the Google Play Store.

If you’re an Android fan like millions of other phone owners and plan to download and install Photoshop, you’ll be happy to know that the beta version includes the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities, including tools like layering, masking, as well as Firefly-powered Generative Fill.

For those who have been using Photoshop for a long time on desktop, it might come as a surprise that all the features available in the Android app are free to use with no limitations. The reason Android users can access all the app’s features for free is that the app is still in beta.

Adobe Photoshop (beta) | Images credits: Adobe

Once the initial beta period ends, Adobe might hide some of the features it deems “premium” behind a paywall. In the meantime, here are all the features that are now available in the beta version of Photoshop for Android:

  • Combine and blend images using core Photoshop tools like selections, layers, and masks
  • Quickly remove or replace parts of an image with the intuitive Tap Select tool
  • Brush away distractions in seconds using tools like the Spot Healing Brush
  • Use Firefly-powered generative AI features like Generative Fill to effortlessly add or transform elements in visual designs
  • Enhance creative work with a growing library of free Adobe Stock assets
  • Make accurate selections with Object Select and Magic Wand
  • Refine images with advanced tools like Remove and Clone Stamp
  • Control layers and effects with advanced blend modes and adjustment layers

If you’re a new user, the mobile app comes with several tutorials that teach how to better make use of layers, selection, and generative AI tools. As far as the requirements are concerned, you’ll need a phone or tablet running Android 11 or later, with a minimum of 6GB of RAM (8GB or more recommended for optimal performance).
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What AI feature would you love having on your smartphone?

by Ilia Temelkov • 9

What do you expect from WWDC25?

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Would you buy a phone without any ports?

by Ilia Temelkov • 39
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless