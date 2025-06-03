The most complex image editing tool has just landed on Android
Initially only available on iPhone, Photoshop is finally making its way to Android, but there’s a catch.
There’s no denying that Photoshop is one of the best images editing tools on the market, but until the beginning of 2025 it was not available on mobile. The mobile version of Photoshop debuted back in February on iOS, and today, Adobe announced it’s now available on Android.
However, unliked the iOS version, the Android app remains in beta. This version of Photoshop will begin to roll out today and is available for free on the Google Play Store.
For those who have been using Photoshop for a long time on desktop, it might come as a surprise that all the features available in the Android app are free to use with no limitations. The reason Android users can access all the app’s features for free is that the app is still in beta.
Once the initial beta period ends, Adobe might hide some of the features it deems “premium” behind a paywall. In the meantime, here are all the features that are now available in the beta version of Photoshop for Android:
If you’re a new user, the mobile app comes with several tutorials that teach how to better make use of layers, selection, and generative AI tools. As far as the requirements are concerned, you’ll need a phone or tablet running Android 11 or later, with a minimum of 6GB of RAM (8GB or more recommended for optimal performance).
If you’re an Android fan like millions of other phone owners and plan to download and install Photoshop, you’ll be happy to know that the beta version includes the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities, including tools like layering, masking, as well as Firefly-powered Generative Fill.
Adobe Photoshop (beta) | Images credits: Adobe
- Combine and blend images using core Photoshop tools like selections, layers, and masks
- Quickly remove or replace parts of an image with the intuitive Tap Select tool
- Brush away distractions in seconds using tools like the Spot Healing Brush
- Use Firefly-powered generative AI features like Generative Fill to effortlessly add or transform elements in visual designs
- Enhance creative work with a growing library of free Adobe Stock assets
- Make accurate selections with Object Select and Magic Wand
- Refine images with advanced tools like Remove and Clone Stamp
- Control layers and effects with advanced blend modes and adjustment layers
