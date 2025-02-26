Adobe Photoshop finally comes to smartphones, there's a free version as well
Adobe Photoshop – one of the most popular programs in the world – is finally coming to our smartphones!
The mobile Photoshop app will offer both a free version and a lower-cost paid subscription at $7.99 per month. Until now, the most affordable option was a $9.99 monthly subscription for iPad users.
The new free version is available for iPhones, with an Android release on the way, according to Adobe executives.
So, the free version includes essential tools like the Spot Healing Brush, Tap Select, layers, masks, and blending options. It also integrates with Creative Cloud apps like the other popular photo editing software, Lightroom. Users can access AI-powered features like Generative Fill and Generative Expand for effortless image enhancement: Adobe's AI is pretty solid, so give it a try.
Adobe has long been a leader in graphic design and photography, offering a suite of powerful tools like Photoshop, Lightroom, and Express (currently available for Android, but inferior to Photoshop when it comes to advanced, serious retouching; I suggest you give the Photoshop mobile app a try once it becomes available for Android).
Not long ago, we told you about Lightroom on mobile and how it focuses purely on enhancing photos with a streamlined workflow.
While the desktop version of Lightroom offers deeper adjustments like depth mapping and refined masking, the mobile app still packs all the essential tools for stunning edits on the go. A Lightroom subscription grants access to Pro tools on both desktop and mobile, with a free trial available to experience its precision firsthand.
You've heard of Photoshop: where reality takes a turn, and imagination runs wild. It's the place where wrinkles disappear with a few strategic clicks and sunset pictures get an unreasonable amount of contrast and saturation.
Users who opt for the premium version will get additional features, of course. For $7.99 per month (or $69.99 per year), the premium plan unlocks advanced tools like Object Select, Magic Wand, Content Aware Fill, and Clone Stamp. It also includes extra blending options, light and dark adjustments, and web integration with AI-powered Generate Similar and Reference Image tools.
