GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Adobe Photoshop finally comes to smartphones, there's a free version as well

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A collage of iPhones using the Photoshop app.
Adobe Photoshop – one of the most popular programs in the world – is finally coming to our smartphones!

The mobile Photoshop app will offer both a free version and a lower-cost paid subscription at $7.99 per month. Until now, the most affordable option was a $9.99 monthly subscription for iPad users.

You've heard of Photoshop: where reality takes a turn, and imagination runs wild. It's the place where wrinkles disappear with a few strategic clicks and sunset pictures get an unreasonable amount of contrast and saturation.

The new free version is available for iPhones, with an Android release on the way, according to Adobe executives.

So, the free version includes essential tools like the Spot Healing Brush, Tap Select, layers, masks, and blending options. It also integrates with Creative Cloud apps like the other popular photo editing software, Lightroom. Users can access AI-powered features like Generative Fill and Generative Expand for effortless image enhancement: Adobe's AI is pretty solid, so give it a try.

Users who opt for the premium version will get additional features, of course. For $7.99 per month (or $69.99 per year), the premium plan unlocks advanced tools like Object Select, Magic Wand, Content Aware Fill, and Clone Stamp. It also includes extra blending options, light and dark adjustments, and web integration with AI-powered Generate Similar and Reference Image tools.

Adobe has long been a leader in graphic design and photography, offering a suite of powerful tools like Photoshop, Lightroom, and Express (currently available for Android, but inferior to Photoshop when it comes to advanced, serious retouching; I suggest you give the Photoshop mobile app a try once it becomes available for Android).

Not long ago, we told you about Lightroom on mobile and how it focuses purely on enhancing photos with a streamlined workflow.

While the desktop version of Lightroom offers deeper adjustments like depth mapping and refined masking, the mobile app still packs all the essential tools for stunning edits on the go. A Lightroom subscription grants access to Pro tools on both desktop and mobile, with a free trial available to experience its precision firsthand.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless