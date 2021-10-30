Google's new promo video for the 5G Pixel 6 is perfect for Halloween

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Tomorrow, as many of you know, is Halloween in certain countries including the U.S., Canada, and Ireland. If you live in a country where the holiday is celebrated, you'll start hearing your doorbell ring incessantly as trick or treaters dressed in costumes seek candy to gorge on later in the day. Google , recognizing that Halloween is here, has released a video created for October 31st that is focused on the Pixel's Night Sight feature.





Nightmare on Night Sight , the sub-title is Ghost Hunting with Night Sight and Titled, the sub-title is Ghost Hunting with Night Sight and Pixel 6 . Night Sight is the feature that allows Pixel users to take photographs under low-light conditions without flash, and still produce viewable images. The video starts by saying that what we are seeing is a true story with real #TeamPixel photographers Alex and Nick. The pair was sent to Bodie, California, formerly a booming "gold rush" town back in the 1800s.











Bodie is now a ghost town with a population of zero, and the photographers were sent there to see what Night Sight and the Pixel 6 can capture on a dark and spooky night. Along with their tour guide Hillary (who claims to have had an interaction with a ghost), the photographers captured several Night Sight pictures before they ran into something strange.





Visitors had reported seeing the ghost of a woman in the window of a particular building. After taking several photos inside that structure, some had what appeared to be a purple camera flare on the image. Alex, who is particularly afraid of ghosts, said, "I'm not shaking 'cause I'm cold. I'm shaking because I don't think that's a lens flare."





Those professionals in the ghost hunting business call it an "orb" which are supposed to be the spirits of loved ones according to these professionals. And of course, a spooky howl is then heard in the distance. The crew then decides to take a photo using the Pixel's astrophotography feature which takes photos of the night sky. The photo also captured the window where visitors had reported seeing a ghost.

Did something not of this world appear in the shot? That will be up to you to decide. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have both been available since this past Thursday and some variants of the Pixel 6 Pro are out of stock in the Google Store.