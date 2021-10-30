Google's new promo video for the 5G Pixel 6 is perfect for Halloween

Google's new promo video for the 5G Pixel 6 is perfect for Halloween0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Tomorrow, as many of you know, is Halloween in certain countries including the U.S., Canada, and Ireland. If you live in a country where the holiday is celebrated, you'll start hearing your doorbell ring incessantly as trick or treaters dressed in costumes seek candy to gorge on later in the day. Google, recognizing that Halloween is here, has released a video created for October 31st that is focused on the Pixel's Night Sight feature.
Visitors had reported seeing the ghost of a woman in the window of a particular building. After taking several photos inside that structure, some had what appeared to be a purple camera flare on the image. Alex, who is particularly afraid of ghosts, said, "I'm not shaking 'cause I'm cold. I'm shaking because I don't think that's a lens flare."
Those professionals in the ghost hunting business call it an "orb" which are supposed to be the spirits of loved ones according to these professionals. And of course, a spooky howl is then heard in the distance. The crew then decides to take a photo using the Pixel's astrophotography feature which takes photos of the night sky. The photo also captured the window where visitors had reported seeing a ghost.