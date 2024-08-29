Phone Link’s Instant Hotspot feature is now available on more than just Samsung phones





Microsoft initially introduced Instant Hotspot in October 2022 as an exclusive feature for Samsung phones. The feature simplifies the process of connecting your Windows PC to a mobile hotspot by eliminating the need to manually turn on the hotspot on your phone and enter a password on your PC. It's a quick and easy way to get online, especially when you're out and about.





To enable Instant Hotspot on non-Samsung devices, the Link to Windows app — the companion app installed on Android devices — needs to be preinstalled by the phone manufacturer. Samsung bundles Microsoft's Link to Windows Service app in One UI, granting the Link to Windows app on Galaxy devices access to privileged functions like starting or stopping a tethered hotspot.





Link to windows settings on two different OnePlus models | Images credit — Android Authority

Samsung isn't the only Android manufacturer to include the Link to Windows Service app, however. BBK brands like OPPO and OnePlus, as well as ASUS, also bundle the app. Recently, phones from these other brands have started to support the Instant Hotspot feature.





OnePlus users have reported varying levels of support for Instant Hotspot. While some users with the OnePlus 12 have reported success, others with the OnePlus 10 Pro haven't. The difference appears to be linked to the version of the Link to Windows Service app installed on the device. It's possible that an OTA update with a newer version of the app is needed to enable the feature on some OnePlus devices.





Microsoft's expansion of Instant Hotspot support to include OnePlus devices is a welcome development. It makes this convenient feature available to a wider range of users, further enhancing the integration between Android phones and Windows PCs. While Samsung devices still offer some exclusive features, the gap is narrowing, making the Phone Link app an even more valuable tool for cross-device productivity.