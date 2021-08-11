Phantom Green Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders are already sold out

Phantom Green Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders are already sold out0
Update: The Phantom Green Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available for preorder again on Samsung's site.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally official and early adopters seem eager to get their hands on the device as pre-orders are already selling out.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and has 12GB of RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB options. Both displays now have a refresh rate of 120Hz and the inner 7.6-inch screen also embeds a 4MP camera and supports the S Pen stylus. The rear camera system has gained optical image stabilization and the cover screen still has a 10MP camera.
AndroidPolice reports that Samsung's pre-order site is now out of the Phantom Green version, and you can only get the Phantom Black and Phantom Silver models at the moment. That appears to suggest that the device is off to a good start and other colors may also go out of stock soon.
- Free 512GB storage upgrade, a $100 value
- $200 off the base model without a trade-in in the form of eCertificate.
- $600 trade-in discount
- Trade two phones or tablets instead of one
- Your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to a $155 value)
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will go on sale on August 27.