Phantom Green Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders are already sold out

Update: The Phantom Green Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available for preorder again on Samsung's site.







The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and has 12GB of RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB options. Both displays now have a refresh rate of 120Hz and the inner 7.6-inch screen also embeds a 4MP camera and supports the The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and has 12GB of RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB options. Both displays now have a refresh rate of 120Hz and the inner 7.6-inch screen also embeds a 4MP camera and supports the S Pen stylus . The rear camera system has gained optical image stabilization and the cover screen still has a 10MP camera.





The protective film and the hinge both offer improved durability and the handset is IPX8 rated for water resistance. The device costs $1,799.



AndroidPolice reports that Samsung's pre-order site is now out of the Phantom Green version, and you can only get the Phantom Black and Phantom Silver models at the moment. That appears to suggest that the device is off to a good start and other colors may also go out of stock soon.





Thus, if you are planning to upgrade to the Z Fold 3 and want to give it a spin as soon as possible, there is no time to waste. You also get a lot of pre-order goodies , which is all the more reason to order the device today. To be more specific, you will get the following bonuses:





Free 512GB storage upgrade, a $100 value

$200 off the base model without a trade-in in the form of eCertificate.

$600 trade-in discount

Trade two phones or tablets instead of one

Your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to a $155 value)





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will go on sale on August 27.





