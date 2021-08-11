Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Samsung Android

Anam Hamid
By
0
Phantom Green Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders are already sold out
Update: The Phantom Green Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available for preorder again on Samsung's site.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally official and early adopters seem eager to get their hands on the device as pre-orders are already selling out.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and has 12GB of RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB options. Both displays now have a refresh rate of 120Hz and the inner 7.6-inch screen also embeds a 4MP camera and supports the S Pen stylus. The rear camera system has gained optical image stabilization and the cover screen still has a 10MP camera. 

The protective film and the hinge both offer improved durability and the handset is IPX8 rated for water resistance. The device costs $1,799.

AndroidPolice reports that Samsung's pre-order site is now out of the Phantom Green version, and you can only get the Phantom Black and Phantom Silver models at the moment. That appears to suggest that the device is off to a good start and other colors may also go out of stock soon.

Thus, if you are planning to upgrade to the Z Fold 3 and want to give it a spin as soon as possible, there is no time to waste. You also get a lot of pre-order goodies, which is all the more reason to order the device today. To be more specific, you will get the following bonuses:

  • Free 512GB storage upgrade, a $100 value
  • $200 off the base model without a trade-in in the form of eCertificate.
  • $600 trade-in discount
  • Trade two phones or tablets instead of one
  • Your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to a $155 value)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

256GB, w/trade-in, or get $200 Samsung gift certificate without

$600 off (33%) Trade-in Gift
$1199 99
$1799 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

w/ trade-in and $100 Samsung credit for free 512GB upgrade

$700 off (37%) Trade-in Gift
$1199 99
$1899 99
Pre-order at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will go on sale on August 27.

  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11

