Pennsylvania could target AirTag abuse if a newly proposed law passes

Pennsylvania might become the first state to specifically prohibit AirTag abuse

Galloway states that the AirTag should only be used to locate the owner's property like keys, wallet, book bags (and pretty much, that's what it is designed to do in the first place), and he adds that the new legislation he is proposing will protect Pennsylvanians by making sure that the unwarranted act is addressed in the Crimes Code of the state.







The AirTag saga: what is actually going on?