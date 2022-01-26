Apple publishes new Personal Safety Guide following AirTag stalking concerns

Apple's new Personal Safety User Guide explains how to keep your personal data and yourself safe

What does the guide say about AirTags and Find My?

Apple states that the AirTag and Find My network is designed with privacy at their core and underlines that Find My notifies you if an unknown AirTag or other Find My accessory is seen moving with you. However, the document doesn't say after how much time you would get notified, it just states "Find My notifies you if an unknown AirTag or other Find My accessory is seen moving with you over time".







