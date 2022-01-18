Woman hides AirTag in her belongings to track a lying mover

Woman hides AirTag in her belongings to track a lying mover2
If you have recently made a move and had to hire a mover, you know that it's like trying to walk through a minefield while blindfolded. Price quotes are hiked at the last second, often in the middle of the job. Not to offend any movers in the audience, but the industry has the same reputation as used car sales (maybe worse).
Using the Find my app on her iPhone, McNulty discovered that the driver was actually just four hours away. But as you might know from dealing with movers, once you call them out on their scam or raise your voice a fraction of a decibel, they accuse you of attacking them and will hang up leaving you in limbo. This is what happened when McNulty explained that she knew that the moover was lying.
Most of the stories that have come out about Apple's tracking device have been about car thieves using them to hunt down their next victims, or bad actors placing the device on people they want to follow.
While Apple never promoted the use of the AirTags for this particular scenario, keep this article in mind for the next time that you need to make a move.