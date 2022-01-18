Woman hides AirTag in her belongings to track a lying mover

If you have recently made a move and had to hire a mover, you know that it's like trying to walk through a minefield while blindfolded. Price quotes are hiked at the last second, often in the middle of the job. Not to offend any movers in the audience, but the industry has the same reputation as used car sales (maybe worse).





But one Army family moving to a new post was able to bust a lying mover who told Valerie McNulty that the truck containing her items was four days away. But what the mover didn't know, according to Salt Lake City's Fox 13 News , was that McMultry, in planning her move from Colorado to New Jersey, had planted an AirTag inside her items. So when the mover called her on the east coast telling her that he had just picked up her belongings in Colorado and would arrive with the truck at her new location in four days, Valerie knew that the mover was lying.





Using the Find my app on her iPhone, McNulty discovered that the driver was actually just four hours away. But as you might know from dealing with movers, once you call them out on their scam or raise your voice a fraction of a decibel, they accuse you of attacking them and will hang up leaving you in limbo. This is what happened when McNulty explained that she knew that the moover was lying.





Eventually, the mover called back to tell McMultry that he would be there in three days with her items because he had to stop in New Jersey first to see his "lady." However, once it actually sank in that he was being tracked, he ended up delivering Valerie's belongings to her the very next day. She wrote about the whole ordeal on her Facebook page





Most of the stories that have come out about Apple's tracking device have been about car thieves using them to hunt down their next victims , or bad actors placing the device on people they want to follow.







While Apple never promoted the use of the AirTags for this particular scenario, keep this article in mind for the next time that you need to make a move.