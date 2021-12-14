Apple releases Tracker Detect – an AirTags app for Android to protect your privacy

Apple releases Tracker Detect – an AirTags app for Android to protect your privacy0
To start scanning for nearby devices with Tracker Detect, open the app and press the Scan button. If the app finds a device or AirTag that is registered to another owner, it will display that the device is unknown.
If Tracker Detect finds a tracking device that you think is suspicious, you can receive more information about the tracker, make the tracker play a sound, or disable the device by using the manuals in the app.
Tracker Detect only supports manual scans, and it doesn't scan automatically or in the background. But Apple's idea for the app is not to be an AirTags tracking and operating application for Android. Rather, it is to be a safeguard if someone uses Apple's tracking devices to invade your privacy.