Apple releases Tracker Detect – an AirTags app for Android to protect your privacy

In June, Apple announced that it was planning to release an app for Android that would help Android users see if someone is using AirTags to track their whereabouts. Apple has delivered on its promise and just published Tracker Detect, an Android app that allows users to check if someone is using AirTags to track them.Tracker Detect works by searching for nearby AirTags or other tracking devices that are compatible with Apple's Find My Network.To start scanning for nearby devices with Tracker Detect, open the app and press the Scan button. If the app finds a device or AirTag that is registered to another owner, it will display that the device is unknown.If Tracker Detect finds a tracking device that you think is suspicious, you can receive more information about the tracker, make the tracker play a sound, or disable the device by using the manuals in the app.Although Tracker Detect helps you find nearby AirTags and tracking devices that are using Apple's Find My Network, you can't use it to operate or track your own AirTags. You will still need to use an Apple device in order to do that.Tracker Detect only supports manual scans, and it doesn't scan automatically or in the background. But Apple's idea for the app is not to be an AirTags tracking and operating application for Android. Rather, it is to be a safeguard if someone uses Apple's tracking devices to invade your privacy.