Panasonic is back with yet another rugged Android tablet

The Toughbook S1 is Panasonic's latest rugged Android tablet for enterprise customers. Although the specs are quite modest, the Toughbook S1 offers outstanding rugged features. Specifically designed for mobile workers in the most challenging environments and conditions, Panasonic's Toughbook S1 has full MIL-STD-810H certification and can survive a 5-foot drop.
Depending on the model, the Toughbook S1 can pack a barcode scanner that's available in both landscape and portrait configurations. Also, the tablet features IP65/67 certification, which makes it dust and water-resistant. More importantly, companies willing to buy one of the toughest rugged tablets
might want to know the Toughbook S1 can operate in extreme cold (-20°C or -4°F) and extreme heat (50°C or 122°F).
Apart from the barcode reader, the Toughbook S1 might come with other optional accessories like an extended life battery pack and a second USB-A port for added functionality. Other interesting features offered by Panasonic's rugged tablet is patented rain mode and varied multi-touch options whether using a stylus, finger, or glove. The tablet also comes with an anti-reflection screen, so display visibility shouldn't be an issue for users.
As far as the specs go, Toughbook S1 is far from being impressive. The tablet sports a 7-inch display with 720p resolution and 500 nit average brightness. Panasonic's slate is equipped with a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.
On the back, the Toughbook S1 has a 13-megapixel main camera, while under the hood there's a massive 5,580 mAh battery. The tablet runs Android 10 and features built-in NFC (Near Field Communication), LTE, and GPS support. The problem is that the basic model costs $2,499, but since this is an enterprise tablet, it shouldn't be a concern to us, consumers.