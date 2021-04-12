Google knows that some of its popular apps are not working today

UPDATE: After a tough start to the week, Google has fixed a problem it was having with some of its popular apps. On the firm's App Status Dashboard, Google stated that "We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better."









78% of those having a problem with Google Search could not log in while 21% could not use the search function. The number of complaints soared from 9 to 1,582 over a three hour period. Google responded to an inquiry on Twitter by stating, "We are aware of a service disruption and are working right now to resolve it. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. Stay updated by following the Apps Status Dashboard: http://goo.gl/NOZTZ. Thanks!"









Google's own Apps Status Dashboard currently indicates that there are outages for Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides and Classroom. The situation is affecting users in the U.S. and Europe.









Those trying to create new documents in Google Docs have been stymied with the app returning an error message and suggesting that the user try again in a few minutes. These are the same exact issues that those attempting to use Google Drive are experiencing.

