Oppo’s next smartwatch will be revealed on February 29

It’s no coincidence that Oppo and OnePlus will launch new smartwatches next week. Both brands belong to the same Chinese company and they more often than not release similar products but with different names.

OnePlus has already confirmed plans to introduce its new OnePlus Watch 2 smartwatch on February 26, while Oppo has just announced that the Watch X will be officially unveiled three days later.

Unsurprisingly, OnePlus Watch 2 and Oppo Watch X are one and the same, at least judging by the pictures released by the two brands. There might be slight differences when it comes to hardware, but we’ll know more next week when both smartwatches will be revealed.



For now, we know that the Oppo Watch X sports a 1.43-inch OLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and a 500 mAh battery with 10W charging support. Also, Oppo’s upcoming smartwatch is rumored to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset.

The smartwatch will run on Google Wear OS 4 and will be available in Platinum Black and Mars Brown colors. No word on price yet, but it’s probably safe to say that it will cost the same as the OnePlus Watch 2, which is expected to be introduced at the start of the week.

