Oppo formally introduces its new smartwatch, a OnePlus Watch 2 in disguise

As far as the specs go, the Oppo Watch X sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 2.5D sapphire crystal protection. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.







The 500mAh battery promises to provide up to 48 hours of heavy use in smart mode, up to 100 hours of standard use in smart mode, or up to 12 days in power saver mode.



Oppo’s new smartwatch supports NFC (Near Field Communication), Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi. It features built-in GPS and MIL-STD-810H certification for water and dust resistance.



According to Oppo, its smartwatch only supports smartphones with Android 8.0 and above, which should also have a GMS (Google Mobile Services) version of 23.45.23 and above. Unfortunately, the Oppo Watch X does not support iOS and Android (Go Edition) devices.