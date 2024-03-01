Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Oppo formally introduces its new smartwatch, a OnePlus Watch 2 in disguise

Wearables Oppo
@cosminvasile
Oppo formally introduces its new smartwatch, a OnePlus Watch 2 in disguise
As expected, Oppo introduced its new smartwatch, the Watch X, a faithful copy of OnePlus’s Watch 2. Announced just a few days apart, the smartwatches look awfully similar and even feature the same specs.

I think it’s safe to say that the Oppo Watch X is a rebranded OnePlus Watch 2, although it’s hard to say which was the original since Oppo and OnePlus merged their R&D divisions nearly three years ago.

The only thing that will be different is availability and possibly price. The new Oppo Watch X will be launched in several Asian countries initially, but it will eventually go global.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is already available for pre-order in just about every European country, as well as North America and parts of Asia. Currently, both smartwatches are priced to sell for around $300 / €300, but this might differ depending on country.

As far as the specs go, the Oppo Watch X sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 2.5D sapphire crystal protection. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.


The 500mAh battery promises to provide up to 48 hours of heavy use in smart mode, up to 100 hours of standard use in smart mode, or up to 12 days in power saver mode.

Oppo’s new smartwatch supports NFC (Near Field Communication), Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi. It features built-in GPS and MIL-STD-810H certification for water and dust resistance.

According to Oppo, its smartwatch only supports smartphones with Android 8.0 and above, which should also have a GMS (Google Mobile Services) version of 23.45.23 and above. Unfortunately, the Oppo Watch X does not support iOS and Android (Go Edition) devices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters
Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters

Latest News

Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?
Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless