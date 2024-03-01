Up Next:
Oppo formally introduces its new smartwatch, a OnePlus Watch 2 in disguise
As expected, Oppo introduced its new smartwatch, the Watch X, a faithful copy of OnePlus’s Watch 2. Announced just a few days apart, the smartwatches look awfully similar and even feature the same specs.
I think it’s safe to say that the Oppo Watch X is a rebranded OnePlus Watch 2, although it’s hard to say which was the original since Oppo and OnePlus merged their R&D divisions nearly three years ago.
The OnePlus Watch 2 is already available for pre-order in just about every European country, as well as North America and parts of Asia. Currently, both smartwatches are priced to sell for around $300 / €300, but this might differ depending on country.
The 500mAh battery promises to provide up to 48 hours of heavy use in smart mode, up to 100 hours of standard use in smart mode, or up to 12 days in power saver mode.
Oppo’s new smartwatch supports NFC (Near Field Communication), Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi. It features built-in GPS and MIL-STD-810H certification for water and dust resistance.
According to Oppo, its smartwatch only supports smartphones with Android 8.0 and above, which should also have a GMS (Google Mobile Services) version of 23.45.23 and above. Unfortunately, the Oppo Watch X does not support iOS and Android (Go Edition) devices.
The only thing that will be different is availability and possibly price. The new Oppo Watch X will be launched in several Asian countries initially, but it will eventually go global.
As far as the specs go, the Oppo Watch X sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 2.5D sapphire crystal protection. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.
