OnePlus Watch 2 brings improved battery life, better performance to the masses
OnePlus is trying a second time to bring customers a solid wearable device. The newly revealed OnePlus Watch 2 promises to address all the weaknesses of the previous model, while adding a bunch of new features and improvements thanks to its unique dual-engine architecture.
Powered by the latest version of Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 4), OnePlus Watch 2 features two different chipsets, the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and the BES 2700 MCU efficiency chipset. Thanks to the dual-engine architecture, OnePlus Watch 2 users will experience improved battery life and better performance.
According to OnePlus, the 500 mAh battery powering the OnePlus Watch 2 can offer up to 100 hours of regular use in Smart Mode, or up to 48 hours with heavy use. Also, OnePlus notes that the 500 mAh battery featuring 7.5W fast charging support can be fully charged in just 1 hour.
Specs-wise, the OnePlus Watch 2 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display protected by a layer of Sapphire glass. Under the hood, the smartwatch packs 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It’s also important to mention that OnePlus’ new wearable device is IP68 rated, so it’s safe for swimming.
As far as the price goes, the OnePlus Watch 2 will be available for purchase in the United States starting on March 4 at $299.99. It will be available in Radiant Steel and Black Steel colorways. OnePlus also announced that customers can trade in any watch in any condition on its official website for an additional $50 off.
When it comes to software, the OnePlus Watch 2 comes with popular Google apps like Maps, Assistant, Wallet, Calendar, and more third-party apps. The smartwatch offers detailed sleep tracking analysis, and it can also monitor stress levels by calculating heart rate variability.
