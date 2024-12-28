Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Oppo switching to bi-annual release events for flagship Find X and N devices

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus Oppo
Image of an Oppo Find X8 standing on a table
Oppo Find X8. | Image credit — PhoneArena

According to Oppo Find-series Product Manager Zhou Yibao, Oppo is changing things up with a new biannual launch strategy for its flagship Find series. This means we can expect two major releases each year, one in the spring and another in the fall.

This shift comes on the heels of the recent autumn release of the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. Looking ahead, Oppo plans to introduce the much-anticipated Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 Mini in the spring. But before those devices hit the market, we can anticipate the launch of the Find N5, also known as the OnePlus Open 2 in markets outside of China.

This twice-a-year release cycle could be a smart move by Oppo to keep their phones fresh and exciting. By releasing new models more often, they can stay ahead of the curve and give us the latest and greatest technology. It also means we don't have to wait as long to get our hands on the newest features and upgrades.

 

But there's also a potential downside. Releasing phones twice a year could put a lot of pressure on Oppo to keep up with the demand. They'll need to make sure they have enough resources and ideas to keep pumping out innovative and high-quality devices. It's a risky move, but it could pay off big time if they can pull it off. They'll definitely need to be strategic and efficient in their production process.

For tech enthusiasts like myself, this is welcome news. A more frequent release cycle means we get to see the latest and greatest from Oppo more often. It also creates a sense of anticipation and excitement throughout the year, as we look forward to the next big reveal. Competition is also likely to heat up as other companies strive to keep up with Oppo's accelerated release schedule.

It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out for Oppo. Can they really keep up this pace and still make amazing phones? We'll have to wait and see. But one thing's for sure: Oppo is definitely a company to keep an eye on in the near future.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities

Latest News

At 40% off, the good-sounding JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds become a sub-$90 bargain
At 40% off, the good-sounding JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds become a sub-$90 bargain
Base model iPhone 17 to reportedly get the display upgrade we’ve all been waiting for
Base model iPhone 17 to reportedly get the display upgrade we’ve all been waiting for
Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the TikTok ban hearing until he takes office
Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the TikTok ban hearing until he takes office
Report: High levels of toxic chemicals found in Apple, Google, Samsung, and more smartwatch bands
Report: High levels of toxic chemicals found in Apple, Google, Samsung, and more smartwatch bands
Mint Mobile’s best deal of the year: 50% off Unlimited for one year!
Mint Mobile’s best deal of the year: 50% off Unlimited for one year!
OnePlus Pad (2024) launched in China as a rebranded Oppo Pad 3
OnePlus Pad (2024) launched in China as a rebranded Oppo Pad 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless