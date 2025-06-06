OPPO sees a bit of itself in this major Android 16 upgrade, and it’s hard to disagree
Even OPPO says the idea feels familiar—but Google’s version is landing in a major Android 16 beta
Google is bringing a new multitasking feature to Android 16, and even OPPO is giving it some credit. The new system, which introduces a 90:10 split-screen layout, looks very similar to a multitasking idea OPPO has been using since 2023.
That feature, known as "Boundless View" on OPPO phones and "Open Canvas" on the OnePlus Open, allows apps to sit partially off the screen. Users can switch between them by tapping the visible edge of the app, making multitasking feel smoother and less restricted than traditional split-screen modes.
The new multitasking layout has been spotted in early Android 16 beta builds, including Samsung’s One UI 8 beta. It’s not currently available on Pixel phones, but that could change in future updates. The first Android 16 QPR1 beta went live on May 20, with more features likely to arrive as testing continues.
In its statement, OPPO explained:
Android 16’s version works a bit differently, but the idea is similar. The update allows one app to stay mostly in view (taking up 90 percent of the screen), while the second app remains in a slim portion along the edge. This setup lets users switch between the two more easily, without fully closing either app.
After some online speculation about OPPO’s role in this change, the company issued a statement to clarify. An OPPO executive had suggested on Weibo that the company may have helped bring this feature to Android, but OPPO later told Android Authority that it had no direct involvement. Instead, OPPO said Google’s feature "draws inspiration" from its own Boundless View, calling it "a similar feature."
How the 90/10 split feature works on an OPPO device. | Image credit — Ice Universe on Weibo
Zhu Haizhou on the Android 16 90/10 split feature being OPPO's small contribution. | Image credit — Weibo
Boundless View is a productivity-enhancing feature first introduced on the OPPO Find N3 in 2023 and later extended to the Find X8 Series through ColorOS 15. It significantly expands usable screen space and changes how users multitask. We're pleased to see that Google has recognized the value of this concept and added a similar feature to Android 16.
— OPPO statement
Whether Google’s approach is a coincidence or a result of industry influence, the change is likely to benefit users—especially those using large-screen devices like foldables. And with OPPO offering praise instead of criticism, it seems the company is more interested in pushing multitasking forward than claiming ownership of the idea.
