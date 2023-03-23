The amazing midranger OPPO Reno8 is currently £120 off at Amazon UK

OPPO Reno8: Now 29% OFF at Amazon UK Grab the OPPO Reno8 from Amazon UK and save £120 in the process. The phone packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which offers decent performance. £120 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

The OPPO Reno8 is more of a mid-ranger and doesn't have the performance of a Galaxy S23 or an iPhone 14, true, but it isn't a slouch either. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which packs a decent amount of firepower. And at the price that Amazon UK is currently offering it, it's basically a steal.You will be able to take good photos, too, with the OPPO Reno8. The phone is equipped with a 50MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper and can make 4K Ultra HDR videos.The OPPO Reno8 comes with a 4500mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. According to OPPO, the Reno8 can recharge 50% of its battery in just 11 minutes thanks to the SuperVOOC technology. So, no more waiting for hours to charge your phone, right? Oh, and since the OPPO Reno8 is a 5G-capable device, you will be able to take advantage of the fast speeds that 5G offers.