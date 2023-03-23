The amazing midranger OPPO Reno8 is currently £120 off at Amazon UK

Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 lineups are among the best smartphones money can buy. They pack amazing firepower, letting you multitask with a gazillion apps without a hiccup. Also, they let you play the latest mobile games and have great cameras that take amazing photos. And, of course, they also come with a hefty price tag.

However, the cost of living crisis in the UK continues to deepen, and some people may not want to spend a fortune on a new iPhone 14 or a Galaxy S23 phone. Also, some people may not need all the bells and whistles that such a device offers. If you, too, don't want to spend that much on a new phone and don't need the most powerful smartphone on the market, we suggest you continue reading.

Amazon UK is currently offering the OPPO Reno8 with a nice 29% discount. This means you will save £120 if you get the phone through this deal.

Grab the OPPO Reno8 from Amazon UK and save £120 in the process. The phone packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which offers decent performance.
The OPPO Reno8 is more of a mid-ranger and doesn't have the performance of a Galaxy S23 or an iPhone 14, true, but it isn't a slouch either. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which packs a decent amount of firepower. And at the price that Amazon UK is currently offering it, it's basically a steal.

You will be able to take good photos, too, with the OPPO Reno8. The phone is equipped with a 50MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper and can make 4K Ultra HDR videos.

The OPPO Reno8 comes with a 4500mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. According to OPPO, the Reno8 can recharge 50% of its battery in just 11 minutes thanks to the SuperVOOC technology. So, no more waiting for hours to charge your phone, right? Oh, and since the OPPO Reno8 is a 5G-capable device, you will be able to take advantage of the fast speeds that 5G offers.

