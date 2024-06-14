Oppo Reno 12 series global launch confirmed for next week
Up Next:
After teasing the global launch of the Reno 12 series, Chinese handset maker Oppo has finally confirmed that both phones will be officially introduced in Europe on June 12.
While the Reno 12 series will be announced in Ibiza, Spain, we expect their availability to expand across the all the countries where Oppo sells its phones in the coming days/weeks.
As we reported earlier this week, both Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro have been seriously downgraded for the global markets. The main issue is that the Reno 12 phones will use less powerful chipsets than their Chinese counterparts.
For instance, the international Reno 12 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU, while the Chinese model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor.
Also, the vanilla Reno 12 for the global markets is rumored to feature a dual side curved display, whereas the Chinese version has a quad-curved display.
Obviously, that doesn’t automatically make them bad products. If their price will be lowered to come in line with their new specs, then they’ll probably be as successful as the Chinese variants.
Unfortunately, rumors don’t really confirm this theory. Apparently, Oppo Reno 12 5G will be available for around €455, while the Reno 12 Pro is said to cost €550 (via @passionategeekz). In comparison, the Chinese versions are priced to sell for the equivalent of €350 and €440, respectively.
While the Reno 12 series will be announced in Ibiza, Spain, we expect their availability to expand across the all the countries where Oppo sells its phones in the coming days/weeks.
Introduced last month in China, the Reno 12 series are Oppo’s way of saying that the rest of the world doesn’t deserve the same level of “greatness” as its home market.
As we reported earlier this week, both Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro have been seriously downgraded for the global markets. The main issue is that the Reno 12 phones will use less powerful chipsets than their Chinese counterparts.
Is anyone else SUPER excited?Get ready for an epic OPPO event in Ibiza, June 18th #OPPOAIPhone#OPPOReno12Seriespic.twitter.com/MWJGVX6eZo— OPPO Europe (@OPPOEurope) June 12, 2024
For instance, the international Reno 12 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU, while the Chinese model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor.
Also, the vanilla Reno 12 for the global markets is rumored to feature a dual side curved display, whereas the Chinese version has a quad-curved display.
Obviously, that doesn’t automatically make them bad products. If their price will be lowered to come in line with their new specs, then they’ll probably be as successful as the Chinese variants.
Unfortunately, rumors don’t really confirm this theory. Apparently, Oppo Reno 12 5G will be available for around €455, while the Reno 12 Pro is said to cost €550 (via @passionategeekz). In comparison, the Chinese versions are priced to sell for the equivalent of €350 and €440, respectively.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: