Oppo Reno12 series goes official: solid specs, premium design

Oppo confirmed it would unveil its Reno12 series this week, so today’s announcement isn’t really a surprise. Both Reno12 and Reno12 Pro have been recently introduced and judging by what’s been revealed, they seem to be pretty solid choices for those in the market for mid-range phones with premium features.

The sequels to Oppo’s popular Reno11 offer many improvements over the predecessors. For starters, the Reno12 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 processor inside, a newer chipset than Reno11’s MediaTek Dimensity 8200.

On the other hand, the Reno12 is equipped with a more powerful Dimensity 9200+ CPU, one of the recent chipsets coming from MediaTek, as opposed to Reno11 Pro’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Oppo has improved many of the series’ camera features. For starters, both Reno12 series phones feature triple cameras that consist of 50MP main, 50MP 2x telephoto, and 8MP ultra-wide sensors.

The difference is that the Reno12 Pro model has a slightly larger Sony IMX890 sensor (1/1.56-inch, 1.0µm pixels) compared to Reno12’s Sony LYT 600 sensor (1/1.95-inch). A 50-megapixel front-facing camera is packed inside both models, so there are no differences here.



Furthermore, both Reno12 and Reno12 Pro sport a similar 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They’re also powered by 5,000 mAh batteries with support for 80W fast charging.

As far as the amount of memory goes, there are plenty of options to choose from. For example, the Reno12 model comes in 12/256GB, 16/256GB, 12/512GB, and 16/512GB configurations, while the Pro model is available in 12/256GB, 16/256GB, and 16/512GB versions.

When it comes to design, the Reno12 and Reno12 Pro are not just lighter and thinner than the previous models, but they’re also sturdier thanks to the Corning Gorilla Glass coat and IP65 rating (water resistant).

Price and availability


Another major selling point of the Reno12 series is the price. Although they’re only available in China, they’re priced extremely competitively. The Reno12 can be had in Millenium Silver, Soft Peach and Ebony Black for as low as $375 and as high as $440, depending on the model.

The beefed-up model, the Reno12 Pro, is available in Champagne Gold, Ebony Black, and Silver Fantasy Purple for as low as $470 or as high as $550, depending on the version.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

