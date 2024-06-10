Here is what to expect from the Oppo Reno 12 series for international markets









As mentioned earlier, they are both equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipsets, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Reno 12 Pro comes with 512GB internal memory though.



When it comes to cameras, both Reno 12 series phones feature triple camera setups, but the Pro model is much better. The regular model has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX355 sensor), and a 2-megapixel macro camera.



In comparison, the Reno 12 Pro features the same 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main and 8-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensors but adds an impressive 50-megapixel telephoto camera (2x optical, 20x digital).



Also, the vanilla Reno 12 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, whereas the Reno 12 Pro has a much better 50-megapixel front-facing camera.



Other highlights of phones mentioned in the report include IP65 certifications, dual SIM and 5G support, IR blaster, NFC (Near Field Communications), and dual speakers.



No word on pricing yet for the international variants, but the Oppo Reno 12 costs as low as $375 in China, while the cheapest Pro model is priced at $470. Since the global variants are seriously downgraded specs-wise, we hope Oppo will lower the price considerably.