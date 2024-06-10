Here is what to expect from the Oppo Reno 12 series for international markets
Oppo has already introduced its mid-range lineup of Oppo Reno 12 phones in China back in May, but rumors emerged a few weeks ago that the series will make their international debut very soon.
However, as we reported last week, it appears that Oppo has decided to seriously downgrade the global versions of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro in comparison with the Chinese models.
For instance, we already know that the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. Unfortunately, the global variant is rumored to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, at least according to Indian tipster @Sudanshu (via PlayfulDroid).
Take this with a grain of salt, but reports circulating on Twitter claim the Oppo Reno 12 Pro doesn’t come with a charger in the box, just a cable that can be used to charge the phone. In comparison, the Chinese model has an 80W SuperVOOC charging in the box.
A benchmark listing spotted less than a week ago confirmed the Reno 12 Pro will pack 12GB instead of 16GB of RAM like the Chinese model has. Another major difference is the chipset the global and Chinese models use.
Also, if you haven’t noticed from the pictures leaked, only the Reno 12 Pro sports a quad-curved display like the Chinese Reno 12 and 12 Pro. The regular model comes with a dual side curved screen instead.
Oppo Reno 12, Credits - Sudhanshu Ambhore
The rest of the phones’ specs claim the Reno 12 and 12 Pro sport 6.7-inch 3D AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and 1200 nits peak brightness.
As mentioned earlier, they are both equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipsets, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Reno 12 Pro comes with 512GB internal memory though.
When it comes to cameras, both Reno 12 series phones feature triple camera setups, but the Pro model is much better. The regular model has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX355 sensor), and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Credits - Sudhanshu Ambhore
In comparison, the Reno 12 Pro features the same 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main and 8-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensors but adds an impressive 50-megapixel telephoto camera (2x optical, 20x digital).
Also, the vanilla Reno 12 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, whereas the Reno 12 Pro has a much better 50-megapixel front-facing camera.
Other highlights of phones mentioned in the report include IP65 certifications, dual SIM and 5G support, IR blaster, NFC (Near Field Communications), and dual speakers.
No word on pricing yet for the international variants, but the Oppo Reno 12 costs as low as $375 in China, while the cheapest Pro model is priced at $470. Since the global variants are seriously downgraded specs-wise, we hope Oppo will lower the price considerably.
