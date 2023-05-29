Amazon UK makes the affordable Oppo Pad Air mid-ranger even cheaper than usual





As the name (unsubtly) suggests, this is an iPad Air alternative... that's actually available at a lower price than both the 10th and 9th generation "regular" iPads even before discounts like the one currently offered by Amazon UK.

Oppo Pad Air 10.36-Inch Android Tablet with 2K Eye-Care IPS LCD Screen, Snapdragon 680 Processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,100mAh Battery with 18W Fast Charging Support, Four Dolby Atmos Speakers, Grey Color £60 off (25%)





We're talking a recommended price point of £239 marked down at the time of this writing by 60 quid by the e-commerce giant's British branch, representing a 25 percent discount and making the Oppo Pad Air cheaper than ever before.









Powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, the 10.36-inch Oppo Pad Air is definitely faster than, say, the 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 , which frequently goes down to a similar price as this rarely discounted mid-ranger we're looking at here... in a 32GB storage configuration.





The Oppo Pad Air combines a decent 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room with a 4GB RAM count while obviously supporting microSD cards, promising up to 12 hours of uninterrupted video playback time, and enhancing that content consumption experience with four powerful Dolby Atmos speakers.





Of course, if you're addicted to your Netflix or Max shows, you might be more interested in what the IPS LCD screen is capable of, which is also pretty remarkable for the sub-£200 segment. We're talking a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, 120Hz touch sampling rate capabilities, and advanced Eye-Care technology to minimize fatigue during your longest binging sessions.