Oppo's next flagship just took a jab at iPhone 16 Pro Max's design - and it's got the receipts
Oppo's Find X8 promotional materials. | Image Credit - Oppo
Oppo is one of the kings of building hype before a phone release and its latest teaser takes a jab at the iPhone 16 Pro Max and more specifically, at its bezels. Oppo's upcoming flagship also got its name confirmed - the Oppo Find X8s.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max already has quite the thin bezels, and they've become even thinner than the ones on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Well now, Oppo has entered the chat.
Zhou Yibao also said that the bezels would be 1.xx mm thick, without revealing the actual number. Earlier rumors point to bezels of only 1.38mm thick, but of course, this number is rumored and so far, hasn't been confirmed by Oppo.
On top of that, the post outright tells us that this is the Oppo Find X8s, confirming the flagship's name. Reportedly, the display of this bad boy will be a 6.31-inch one, so this could be counted more toward the 'compact' phone category in today's world. You can also see its compactness in the image with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is noticeably wider, and would likely be noticeably taller too.
Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8s is said to come with a 1.5K OLED screen with the now-standard 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is not certain which chip would power it, but it could be either the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in the likes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Meanwhile, other phone makers have also been slimming bezels although this is not such a huge deal as it once was (at least when it comes to advertising). The Galaxy S25 Ultra has thin bezels too, but the iPhone's are thinner, albeit by some almost unperceivable millimeters.
The teaser today comes from the Oppo Find series Product Manager on Weibo, so it's as official as official goes, and focuses entirely on the Find X8s' bezels. We also see uniform bezels, which is great news.
The image from Oppo's Find X8s teaser. | Image Credit - Oppo
Unfortunately, though, it's still unclear whether the Oppo Find X8s will be sold outside of China. Oppo has a somewhat curious strategy about which phones make it out of its homeland and which don't. Sadly, the rumored beastly Oppo Find X8 Ultra may remain exclusive to China, despite it being a serious contender for the Western market.
A hefty 5,700mAh may keep the lights on, coupled with fast 80W wired and 50W wireless charging to completely eliminate your battery life anxiety. The phone is said to sport a triple-camera system and a new customizable button that would replace the alert slider.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max' bezels. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
