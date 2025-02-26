GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

OPPO may have just fumbled yet another ultra flagship release

Official render of the OPPO Find X8 Pro
Referential image of the OPPO Find X8 Pro. | Image credit — OPPO

The much-anticipated OPPO Find X8 Ultra, a top-tier smartphone, won't be hitting store shelves until April, despite earlier speculation of a March release. This clarification comes directly from OPPO, setting the record straight on the phone's launch timeline. Meanwhile, reports that the device may not launch globally is worrying to tech enthusiasts that are seeing a pattern with the company's latest releases.

Initially, reports suggested OPPO was aiming to launch its flagship device in March, potentially to compete with the release of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. However, OPPO's Find series Product Manager, Zhou Yibao, has since confirmed the phone is slated for an April debut. This clarification counters information from leaker Digital Chat Station, who had indicated a March launch. The debate highlights the challenges in pinning down precise launch dates in the fast-moving tech world.

Screenshot of OPPO&amp;#039;s Zhou Yibao&amp;#039;s post on Weibo
The Find X8 Ultra has been confirmed to launch in April, but where? | Image credit — OPPO's Zhou Yibao (Weibo)


Adding to the intrigue, the Find X8 Ultra is rumored to feature the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. This chipset is likely to be unveiled in March, just before the phone's official launch. Along with the Ultra, OPPO is also rumored to be introducing other devices, including a smaller, high-end phone with a 6.31-inch screen, possibly named the "Find X8 Mini" or "Find X8 Next." This suggests OPPO is planning a broader product rollout.

Screenshot of Digital Station post on Weibo
The Find X8 Ultra has been rumored to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. | Image credit — Digital Chat Station (Weibo)


A significant point of contention is the phone's global availability. While OPPO has previously released its Find X series globally, recent information indicates the Find X8 Ultra might be exclusive to specific markets. A reputable leaker has reported that OPPO has scrapped plans for a worldwide release. This move raises questions about the company's strategy and the potential market reach of its top-of-the-line device. It's unclear if the phone will remain a China-exclusive or if it will see a limited release in select regions, similar to the Find N5.



The potential lack of a global launch for the Find X8 Ultra could significantly impact consumers outside of China. Many tech enthusiasts and potential buyers who were anticipating this high-end device may now miss out. This is a shame considering this device has been touted as a strong Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternative. If the device is not available in your region, you may need to consider other options, or explore importing the device if that is even a possibility.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
