OPPO may have just fumbled yet another ultra flagship release

Referential image of the OPPO Find X8 Pro. | Image credit — OPPO





Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



A significant point of contention is the phone's global availability. While OPPO has previously released its Find X series globally, recent information indicates the Find X8 Ultra might be exclusive to specific markets. A reputable leaker has reported that OPPO has scrapped plans for a worldwide release. This move raises questions about the company's strategy and the potential market reach of its top-of-the-line device. It's unclear if the phone will remain a China-exclusive or if it will see a limited release in select regions, similar to the Find N5.

OPPO has cancelled their plans of bringing Find X8 Ultra to global markets (another bad decision)



Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the only 'Ultra' device going Global this year — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 26, 2025



The potential lack of a global launch for the Find X8 Ultra could significantly impact consumers outside of China. Many tech enthusiasts and potential buyers who were anticipating this high-end device may now miss out. This is a shame considering this device has been touted as a strong The potential lack of a global launch for the Find X8 Ultra could significantly impact consumers outside of China. Many tech enthusiasts and potential buyers who were anticipating this high-end device may now miss out. This is a shame considering this device has been touted as a strong Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternative. If the device is not available in your region, you may need to consider other options, or explore importing the device if that is even a possibility. A significant point of contention is the phone's global availability. While OPPO has previously released its Find X series globally, recent information indicates the Find X8 Ultra might be exclusive to specific markets. A reputable leaker has reported that OPPO has scrapped plans for a worldwide release. This move raises questions about the company's strategy and the potential market reach of its top-of-the-line device. It's unclear if the phone will remain a China-exclusive or if it will see a limited release in select regions, similar to the Find N5.

Adding to the intrigue, the Find X8 Ultra is rumored to feature the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. This chipset is likely to be unveiled in March, just before the phone's official launch. Along with the Ultra, OPPO is also rumored to be introducing other devices, including a smaller, high-end phone with a 6.31-inch screen, possibly named the "Find X8 Mini" or "Find X8 Next." This suggests OPPO is planning a broader product rollout.