Oppo's working on a Galaxy Z Flip competitor
It was about time that a new device joined the foldable clamshell party, attended only by Samsung and Motorola. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr will be joined by a foldable phone made by Oppo.
The information comes from the Chinese tipster Machine Arsen on Weibo who claims that Oppo is working on a phone that's supposed to appeal to the female part of the foldable smartphone market.
Speaking of displays, the phone is rumored to feature an LTPO screen with a high-refresh-rate screen. A few months ago, LetsGoDigital reported that OPPO had filed a patent for a hinge with rotating gears, and now we see why. The hinge is expected to let the phone unfold at various angles, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2.
Motorola's foldables usually pack mid-range specs, while Samsung's Z Flip is closer to a flagship. It'll be interesting to see what direction Oppo's decides to take.
One thing that all foldables have in common is the higher prices they come at. Therefore, we don't expect Oppo's phone to be a budget-friendly device. However, Xiaomi's recent Mi Mix Fold broke the mold by bringing its price much closer to a regular flagship at around $1500, unlike competitors like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Mate X2, which were priced significantly higher at launch.