Oppo Find X8 Ultra spectacular specs leaked - then Oppo itself joined the chat
We don't see that very often, folks! Oppo's Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Find series, has responded to a leak by tipster Digital Chat Station to confirm key Oppo Find X8 Ultra specs... and correct them a little.
Oppo does seem to know how to build hype, and this response on Weibo does just that (and also validates once again Digital Chat Station's reputation as an accurate leaker). The response seems pretty much like a confirmation of the list of specs DCS published with a small correction about the Oppo Find X8 Ultra's battery.
Expect two periscope telephoto cameras on the back, the first with 3x optical zoom and the other with 6x optical zoom. The Galaxy S25 Ultra also has two telephoto cameras, one with 5x optical zoom and one with 3x optical zoom, so Oppo gets the upper hand here, at least in terms of how far it can zoom in with higher quality.
The Ultra phone will also be super thin - at around 8.xx mm - sporting a custom vibration motor. For reference, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also quite a thin beauty at 8.2mm, but with Oppo currently holding the title of the world's thinnest foldable phone maker, I suspect the Find X8 Ultra may be thinner than the Galaxy.
Meanwhile, DCS's leak has one little mistake. The tipster says a 6,000mAh battery that Oppo's Find product manager corrects to "a little bigger than 6,000mAh" which is frankly epic. And of course, there's no need to mention the Galaxy S25 Ultra for reference here, as the phone is still stuck with a 5,000mAh battery without taking advantage of silicon carbide just yet.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, sports a 4,685 mAh battery cell, but Apple does some magic behind the scenes so it doesn't feel too bad despite being years behind the Find X8 Ultra's battery in terms of sizes.
The phone, expected to be coming in April, will have a "2K" resolution on its display. According to the post, it will be a flat display with ultra-thin symmetrical bezels and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication.
Oppo's Zhou Yibao response to DCS, machine translated. | Screenshot Credit - PhoneArena
Expect two periscope telephoto cameras on the back, the first with 3x optical zoom and the other with 6x optical zoom. The Galaxy S25 Ultra also has two telephoto cameras, one with 5x optical zoom and one with 3x optical zoom, so Oppo gets the upper hand here, at least in terms of how far it can zoom in with higher quality.
One of these telephoto cameras on the Find X8 Ultra will also come with macro powers for all these bee photos, water droplets, and other macro creativity that has always impressed me.
The Ultra phone will also be super thin - at around 8.xx mm - sporting a custom vibration motor. For reference, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also quite a thin beauty at 8.2mm, but with Oppo currently holding the title of the world's thinnest foldable phone maker, I suspect the Find X8 Ultra may be thinner than the Galaxy.
Meanwhile, DCS's leak has one little mistake. The tipster says a 6,000mAh battery that Oppo's Find product manager corrects to "a little bigger than 6,000mAh" which is frankly epic. And of course, there's no need to mention the Galaxy S25 Ultra for reference here, as the phone is still stuck with a 5,000mAh battery without taking advantage of silicon carbide just yet.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, sports a 4,685 mAh battery cell, but Apple does some magic behind the scenes so it doesn't feel too bad despite being years behind the Find X8 Ultra's battery in terms of sizes.
Unfortunately, the Find X8 Ultra may not see an international launch, according to recent rumors. Its smaller sibling, the Find X8 Pro, may be present for global markets instead of the Ultra, which is a bummer, if true.
