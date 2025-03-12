GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Oppo Find X8 Ultra spectacular specs leaked - then Oppo itself joined the chat

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Oppo
An Oppo Find X8 Ultra phone held by a person on a black background.
We don't see that very often, folks! Oppo's Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Find series, has responded to a leak by tipster Digital Chat Station to confirm key Oppo Find X8 Ultra specs... and correct them a little.

Oppo does seem to know how to build hype, and this response on Weibo does just that (and also validates once again Digital Chat Station's reputation as an accurate leaker). The response seems pretty much like a confirmation of the list of specs DCS published with a small correction about the Oppo Find X8 Ultra's battery.

The phone, expected to be coming in April, will have a "2K" resolution on its display. According to the post, it will be a flat display with ultra-thin symmetrical bezels and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication.


Expect two periscope telephoto cameras on the back, the first with 3x optical zoom and the other with 6x optical zoom. The Galaxy S25 Ultra also has two telephoto cameras, one with 5x optical zoom and one with 3x optical zoom, so Oppo gets the upper hand here, at least in terms of how far it can zoom in with higher quality.

One of these telephoto cameras on the Find X8 Ultra will also come with macro powers for all these bee photos, water droplets, and other macro creativity that has always impressed me.

The Ultra phone will also be super thin - at around 8.xx mm -  sporting a custom vibration motor. For reference, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also quite a thin beauty at 8.2mm, but with Oppo currently holding the title of the world's thinnest foldable phone maker, I suspect the Find X8 Ultra may be thinner than the Galaxy.

Meanwhile, DCS's leak has one little mistake. The tipster says a 6,000mAh battery that Oppo's Find product manager corrects to "a little bigger than 6,000mAh" which is frankly epic. And of course, there's no need to mention the Galaxy S25 Ultra for reference here, as the phone is still stuck with a 5,000mAh battery without taking advantage of silicon carbide just yet.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, sports a 4,685 mAh battery cell, but Apple does some magic behind the scenes so it doesn't feel too bad despite being years behind the Find X8 Ultra's battery in terms of sizes.

Unfortunately, the Find X8 Ultra may not see an international launch, according to recent rumors. Its smaller sibling, the Find X8 Pro, may be present for global markets instead of the Ultra, which is a bummer, if true. 
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless