These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing

Another Night God is coming!

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra.



Oppo Find X8 Ultra used Multi-Spectral Camera which greatly increases the Light intake, helps in clicking Pictures crealy with the Color Reproduction to be more Accurate!



The Engineering Machine of the Phone also leaked.









Find X8 Ultra



I hope this is fake



Some compare it to a generic profile picture:





it looks like the default profile icon



Others take things further:





Fixed it



People are slightly shocked:





Please no. Should be just a concept or the phone has some protective cover on



And many just compare it to a cyclops:









So, what do you think of it? Could this be a prototype, or just a fake?