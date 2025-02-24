GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing

By
0comments
Oppo
Digital renders of the Find X8 Ultra on a white background.
Renders are always welcome, leaks are life, but are those leaked renders for real – is that what the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is going to look like? Many are asking this very question, while rolling on the floor… laughing.

It's Ultra flagship season and the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is among the maxed-out handset monsters that we're eagerly waiting for. Naturally, it will go against the following trio (of the three, it's only the Samsung handset that is official right now):


While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is not that different from its predecessor (apart from having rounded corners this time around), the Find X8 Ultra mutates into a completely different beast when put next to the Find X7 Ultra (at least in those leaked renders).

Here is what it could look like, according to a post on X:


Here is what the Find X7 Ultra looks like:



Well, the difference is staggering; whatever you think of it, at least you can't accuse Oppo of recycling the same design for years and not presenting you with fresh and… bold models.

X users being X users, of course, didn't pass by this opportunity to stir things up without taking the time to express their feelings and produce a few mock-ups of their own:


Some compare it to a generic profile picture:


Others take things further:


People are slightly shocked:


And many just compare it to a cyclops:



So, what do you think of it? Could this be a prototype, or just a fake?
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

