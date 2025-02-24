These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Renders are always welcome, leaks are life, but are those leaked renders for real – is that what the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is going to look like? Many are asking this very question, while rolling on the floor… laughing.
It's Ultra flagship season and the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is among the maxed-out handset monsters that we're eagerly waiting for. Naturally, it will go against the following trio (of the three, it's only the Samsung handset that is official right now):
While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is not that different from its predecessor (apart from having rounded corners this time around), the Find X8 Ultra mutates into a completely different beast when put next to the Find X7 Ultra (at least in those leaked renders).
Here is what it could look like, according to a post on X:
Well, the difference is staggering; whatever you think of it, at least you can't accuse Oppo of recycling the same design for years and not presenting you with fresh and… bold models.
Another Night God is coming!— TECH INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) February 23, 2025
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra.
Oppo Find X8 Ultra used Multi-Spectral Camera which greatly increases the Light intake, helps in clicking Pictures crealy with the Color Reproduction to be more Accurate!
The Engineering Machine of the Phone also leaked. https://t.co/okWwkL06Xmpic.twitter.com/yfyyWhKBna
Here is what the Find X7 Ultra looks like:
Image credit – PhoneArena
Well, the difference is staggering; whatever you think of it, at least you can't accuse Oppo of recycling the same design for years and not presenting you with fresh and… bold models.
X users being X users, of course, didn't pass by this opportunity to stir things up without taking the time to express their feelings and produce a few mock-ups of their own:
Find X8 Ultra— Noah Cat (@Cartidise) February 23, 2025
I hope this is fake pic.twitter.com/Ns7557STSV
Some compare it to a generic profile picture:
it looks like the default profile icon pic.twitter.com/1fFn2j8j9K— Dev Bredda | Launchifi (@DevBredda) February 23, 2025
Others take things further:
Fixed it pic.twitter.com/cmZBcuMSMR— youngasianscouser (Road to #20 and #7) (@scousersvn) February 23, 2025
People are slightly shocked:
Please no. Should be just a concept or the phone has some protective cover on— Dr. Malaya Mohanty (@imalayamohanty) February 23, 2025
And many just compare it to a cyclops:
February 23, 2025
So, what do you think of it? Could this be a prototype, or just a fake?
