These are the four sensors for the four rear cameras on the Find X8 Ultra

Camera Oppo
The Oppo Find X8 Pro on a white background.
Oppo Find X8 Pro | Image credit: Oppo

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra will inherit its predecessor's beautiful tradition of having not one, not two, not three – but four! – cameras on its back. Users should expect a main camera, two periscope-style zoom units, and the obligatory ultra-wide.

That's why when we talk of photography-centric flagships, Oppo's Find X series are always among the first to be mentioned.

Don't get me wrong – I've seen amazing photos, pure art – come from older phones with far inferior (and far fewer) cameras. Hardware isn't all, as you'll see for yourself, if you check out some photography contests from the iPhone 6 era, for example. Having two periscope cameras isn't crucial; but it's nice.

That's why I'm pretty excited about the newest details surrounding the Oppo Find X8 Ultra.

As previously reported, the flagship is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch quad-curved display with 2K resolution, paired with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is expected to come with both IP68 and IP69 certifications, mirroring its OnePlus 13 counterpart. Powering the phone will be a sizable 6,000mAh battery, complemented by 80W fast charging – slightly less than the 90W found in some other models. Its predecessor, the Find X7 Ultra, in contrast, supports 100W fast charging. It's mind-blowing.

While wireless charging isn't confirmed, it's highly likely that the device will support it. Speculation suggests it may offer 50W wireless charging alongside reverse wireless charging capabilities. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is also anticipated to drive the phone.

Of course, camera performance is shaping up to be a major highlight of the Find X8 Ultra. The phone is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary camera equipped with Sony’s LYT-900 sensor (1-inch), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera featuring the Sony IMX882 sensor (1/1.95-inch), and two periscope telephoto cameras.

These include a 50-megapixel periscope unit with the Sony LYT-701 sensor (1/1.56-inch, 75mm lens) and another 50-megapixel periscope shooter with the Sony IMX882 sensor (1/1.95-inch, 150mm lens).

Does this sound like a camera powerhouse, or what?
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

