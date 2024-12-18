These are the four sensors for the four rear cameras on the Find X8 Ultra
Oppo Find X8 Pro | Image credit: Oppo
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra will inherit its predecessor's beautiful tradition of having not one, not two, not three – but four! – cameras on its back. Users should expect a main camera, two periscope-style zoom units, and the obligatory ultra-wide.
That's why when we talk of photography-centric flagships, Oppo's Find X series are always among the first to be mentioned.
That's why I'm pretty excited about the newest details surrounding the Oppo Find X8 Ultra.
As previously reported, the flagship is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch quad-curved display with 2K resolution, paired with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is expected to come with both IP68 and IP69 certifications, mirroring its OnePlus 13 counterpart. Powering the phone will be a sizable 6,000mAh battery, complemented by 80W fast charging – slightly less than the 90W found in some other models. Its predecessor, the Find X7 Ultra, in contrast, supports 100W fast charging. It's mind-blowing.
Of course, camera performance is shaping up to be a major highlight of the Find X8 Ultra. The phone is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary camera equipped with Sony’s LYT-900 sensor (1-inch), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera featuring the Sony IMX882 sensor (1/1.95-inch), and two periscope telephoto cameras.
Does this sound like a camera powerhouse, or what?
Don't get me wrong – I've seen amazing photos, pure art – come from older phones with far inferior (and far fewer) cameras. Hardware isn't all, as you'll see for yourself, if you check out some photography contests from the iPhone 6 era, for example. Having two periscope cameras isn't crucial; but it's nice.
While wireless charging isn't confirmed, it's highly likely that the device will support it. Speculation suggests it may offer 50W wireless charging alongside reverse wireless charging capabilities. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is also anticipated to drive the phone.
These include a 50-megapixel periscope unit with the Sony LYT-701 sensor (1/1.56-inch, 75mm lens) and another 50-megapixel periscope shooter with the Sony IMX882 sensor (1/1.95-inch, 150mm lens).
