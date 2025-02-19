Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

It's Ultra flagship phone season and one more might be ready to make its debut

A person holding the vivo X200 Pro in their hands.
Image credit – PhoneArena

Last month, Samsung kicked off the Ultra flagship season with the launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, setting the stage for a wave of high-end releases. In the coming days, several rivals will jump in with their own Ultra-branded phones. Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Oppo is expected to introduce the Find X8 Ultra, and it looks like vivo is also jumping on the bandwagon with the upcoming X200 Ultra.

A recent leak indicates that the vivo X200 Ultra and X200S are likely to drop in China around mid-to-late April. This would mark their launch exactly six months after the vivo X200 and X200 Pro, which debuted back in October 2024.



The X200s is expected to be almost identical to the X200, with one key difference: it should feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ SoC, which is likely to be a slightly overclocked version of the regular Dimensity 9400.

As for the X200 Ultra, recent leaks suggest it could introduce a 1.5x zoom feature in its camera app, corresponding to a 35mm equivalent focal length. While Chinese maker Nubia has been offering this feature for a while, vivo's adoption of it might have a bigger impact on the industry (at least according to the leak), potentially inspiring other brands to follow suit in a way that Nubia hasn't been able to.

The vivo X200 Ultra is further rumored to feature an impressive camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor (1/1.28-inch), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and a massive 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. It's also expected to pack a hefty 6,000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

As for performance, the X200 Ultra is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with up to 1 TB of storage. Other storage options should also be available at launch.

Speaking of which, right now, it looks like the X200 Ultra will be exclusive to China, but that could change if vivo decides to expand its reach. After all, the other flagship phones that I mentioned above, like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Oppo Find X8 Ultra, should be available globally.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

