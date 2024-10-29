Oppo Find X8 Ultra camera specs leaked ahead of announcement
Oppo Find X8 Pro | Image credit: OppoOppo recently introduced its new flagships, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, in China, but the more advanced Find X8 Ultra hasn’t been revealed yet. That’s because the Find X8 and X8 Pro are using MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset, while the Find X8 Ultra is supposed to pack Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
Although we don’t have an exact release date for the Find X8 Ultra, rumor has it that Oppo might introduce this flagship in Q1 2025. What’s really interesting is that the Find X8 Ultra might be accompanied by one more model, at least according to Chinese leaker Smart Pikachu.
Considering that Oppo hasn’t even confirmed the existence of the Find X8 Ultra, everything regarding the phone is a mystery. Well, not really everything since another tipster, Digital Chat Station, has just leaked the camera specifications of the Ultra variant.
According to his post on Weibo, the Find X8 Ultra will feature a quad-camera setup that comprises of four 50-megapixel sensors. The setup will include a 50-megapixel main camera (1-inch sensor), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, as well as a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom.
DCS also claims that the focal length of the upcoming Find X8 Ultra flagship has been slightly modified to support 10x hybrid optical zoom. However, the lens types will remain the same as the previous generation, although they’ve been upgraded a bit.
Previous reports suggest the Find X8 Ultra will boast a stunning OLED display with 2K resolution. Also, just like its Find X8 and X8 Pro siblings, the Ultra model will feature a micro-quad-curved display design. The flagship is also supposed to come with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor and a large 6,000 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support and 50W magnetic wireless charging.
Once again, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra isn’t expected to arrive until early next year, so we’ll be talking about this one in the coming weeks. Until then, anyone not interested in this upcoming flagship can grab the Find X8 or X8 Pro as the phones will soon be available globally.
