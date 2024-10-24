Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro launched with impressive cameras and cutting edge specs

The Oppo Find X8 Pro. | Images credit — Oppo









Its sibling, the Find X8 Pro, sports a slightly larger 6.78-inch LTPO OLED with the same resolution and refresh rate. However, the Pro model boasts a unique micro-quad-curved display that appears flat but has subtle curves on all four sides. Both displays offer an impressive 1,600 nits peak global brightness and up to 4,500 nits peak local brightness for HDR content. The X8 Pro comes in three different colors, which are: Walking in the clouds, Hoshino Black, and what I think will be its most popular color option — Clear Sky Route.





Oppo has equipped the Find X8 series with its most impressive camera systems yet. The Find X8 has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 3x periscope telephoto camera. The Find X8 Pro takes it up a notch with a quad-camera setup, adding a second 50MP periscope lens with 6x optical zoom. Both phones feature Oppo's HyperTone image engine, Hasselblad Portrait Mode, and a new LivePhoto feature.