Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro launched with impressive cameras and cutting edge specs
Oppo has just unveiled its latest flagship phones, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, at an event in China. These devices boast a fresh new design, powerful cameras, and top-of-the-line specs. Let's dive into the details.
The Find X8 features a 6.59-inch flat LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 1-120Hz refresh rate. It comes in four different colors: Floating White, Wind Chaser Blue, Hoshino Black, and Bubble Powder.
I am certainly impressed by the Oppo Find X8 series' listed specs. The combination of powerful cameras, a cutting-edge chipset, and a sleek design makes these phones strong contenders in the flagship market. I'm particularly interested in the Pro model's unique display and advanced camera system. I believe these phones have the potential to be highly competitive and attract a wide range of users. Can't wait for them to become widely available.
The Oppo Find X8 Pro. | Images credit — Oppo
Its sibling, the Find X8 Pro, sports a slightly larger 6.78-inch LTPO OLED with the same resolution and refresh rate. However, the Pro model boasts a unique micro-quad-curved display that appears flat but has subtle curves on all four sides. Both displays offer an impressive 1,600 nits peak global brightness and up to 4,500 nits peak local brightness for HDR content. The X8 Pro comes in three different colors, which are: Walking in the clouds, Hoshino Black, and what I think will be its most popular color option — Clear Sky Route.
Oppo has equipped the Find X8 series with its most impressive camera systems yet. The Find X8 has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 3x periscope telephoto camera. The Find X8 Pro takes it up a notch with a quad-camera setup, adding a second 50MP periscope lens with 6x optical zoom. Both phones feature Oppo's HyperTone image engine, Hasselblad Portrait Mode, and a new LivePhoto feature.
The Oppo Find X8. | Images credit — Oppo
Under the hood, the Find X8 series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and a robust cooling system. They also run on the latest ColorOS 15, which offers a redesigned look and several AI features. The Find X8 packs a 5,630 mAh battery, while the X8 Pro gets a 5,910 mAh battery. Both support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging and are IP69 water and dust-resistant.
The Find X8 starts at CNY 4,199 (approximately USD $590) for the base 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model, while the Find X8 Pro starts at CNY 5,299 (approximately $745 converted) for the base 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage version. Other storage options include 512GB and 1TB, with 16GB RAM variants. Shipments in China begin on October 30, with global availability expected later.
